LONDON England captain Andrew Strauss won the toss and put West Indies into bat in the first test at Lord's on Thursday.

Strauss chose to bowl in cool overcast conditions at the home of cricket which should favour the hosts' attack.

Tim Bresnan was chosen as England's third pace bowler ahead of Steve Finn and Graham Onions, with Jonny Bairstow making his test debut at number six in the batting order.

West Indies gave a debut to fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.

Teams

England - Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.

West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Adrian Barath, Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Dinesh Ramdin, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Fidel Edwards.

