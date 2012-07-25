Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat in the first test against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.
West Indies head into the two-match series after winning the Twenty20 and one-day international series in the Caribbean.
New Zealand have a stronger squad available for the tests, with the return of experienced spinner Daniel Vettori and seamer Chris Martin.
South African-born left-armer Neil Wagner makes his test debut for the Kiwis after impressing in domestic competition.
West Indies welcome back Chris Gayle for his first test match since December 2010, and he will look to continue the outstanding form he showed in the limited overs games.
Teams:
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kieran Powell, Assad Fudadin, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, Darren Sammy (capt), Sunil Narine, Narsingh Deonarine, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daniel Flynn, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor (capt), Brendon McCullum, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Chris Martin, Kruger van Wyk, Daniel Vettori, Neil Wagner.
(Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami, editing by Stephen Wood)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.