July 25 New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat in the first test against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

West Indies head into the two-match series after winning the Twenty20 and one-day international series in the Caribbean.

New Zealand have a stronger squad available for the tests, with the return of experienced spinner Daniel Vettori and seamer Chris Martin.

South African-born left-armer Neil Wagner makes his test debut for the Kiwis after impressing in domestic competition.

West Indies welcome back Chris Gayle for his first test match since December 2010, and he will look to continue the outstanding form he showed in the limited overs games.

Teams:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Kieran Powell, Assad Fudadin, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Denesh Ramdin, Darren Sammy (capt), Sunil Narine, Narsingh Deonarine, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daniel Flynn, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor (capt), Brendon McCullum, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Chris Martin, Kruger van Wyk, Daniel Vettori, Neil Wagner.

(Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami, editing by Stephen Wood)