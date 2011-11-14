KOLKATA Nov 14 India captain Mahendra
Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the second
test against West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.
West Indies brought in paceman Kemar Roach for Ravi Rampaul,
who has been admitted in a hospital with an upset stomach, while
opener Adrian Barath replaced Kieran Powell.
India retained the same side than won the first test in
Delhi to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Teams:
India: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwg, Rahul Dravid, Sachin
Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj
Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Umesh
Yadav.
West Indies: Adrian Barath, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk Edwards,
Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Carlton
Baugh, Darren Sammy, Kemar Roach, Fidel Edwards, Devendra
Bishoo.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ossian Shine; to
query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)