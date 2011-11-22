MUMBAI Nov 22 West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final test against India at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors, trailing 2-0 in the three-match series, were forced to make two changes to their team from the second test due to fitness issues.

West Indies' key batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul failed to recover from his calf injury while paceman Kemar Roach was suffering from a stomach bug.

Left-handed batsman Kieran Powell and paceman Ravi Rampaul, who missed the second test in Kolkata with an upset stomach, replaced Chanderpaul and Roach respectively.

Hosts India brought in right-handed batsman Virat Kohli for Yuvraj Singh, who was dropped after the second test, while paceman Varun Aaron will make his debut in place of Umesh Yadav.

Teams:

India: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwg, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Varun Aaron.

West Indies: Adrian Barath, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Kieran Powell, Marlon Samuels, Carlton Baugh, Darren Sammy (captain), Ravi Rampaul, Fidel Edwards, Devendra Bishoo. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Greg Stutchbury; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)