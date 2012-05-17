Cricket-India must be ruthless in finishing games off-Kohli
June 7 India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
LONDON May 17 England captain Andrew Strauss won the toss and put West Indies into bat in the first test at Lord's on Thursday.
Strauss chose to bowl in cool overcast conditions at the home of cricket which should favour the hosts' attack.
Tim Bresnan was chosen as England's third pace bowler ahead of Steve Finn and Graham Onions, with Jonny Bairstow making his test debut at number six in the batting order.
West Indies gave a debut to fast bowler Shannon Gabriel.
Teams
England - Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.
West Indies - Darren Sammy (captain), Adrian Barath, Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Dinesh Ramdin, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Fidel Edwards. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MELBOURNE, June 7 Former Australia test player Adam Gilchrist can relate to the ongoing pay dispute between the board and the cricketers and is optimistic of a timely resolution of the row which has cast a shadow of doubt over this year's Ashes series.