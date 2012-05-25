NOTTINGHAM, England May 25 West Indies skipper Darren Sammy won the toss and chose to bat first in the second test against England at a sun-baked Trent Bridge on Friday.

The tourists made two changes from the side that lost by five wickets at Lord's, off-spinner Shane Shillingford and seamer Ravi Rampaul coming in for the injured Shannon Gabriel and the dropped Fidel Edwards.

England, looking to take a winning lead in the three-match series, named an unchanged team.

"Hopefully our openers can see off the new ball and make it easier for the batsmen coming in," Sammy told Sky Sports.

Teams:

England - Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.

West Indies - Adrian Barath, Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Dinesh Ramdin, Darren Sammy (captain), Shane Shillingford, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)