NOTTINGHAM, England May 25 West Indies skipper
Darren Sammy won the toss and chose to bat first in the second
test against England at a sun-baked Trent Bridge on Friday.
The tourists made two changes from the side that lost by
five wickets at Lord's, off-spinner Shane Shillingford and
seamer Ravi Rampaul coming in for the injured Shannon Gabriel
and the dropped Fidel Edwards.
England, looking to take a winning lead in the three-match
series, named an unchanged team.
"Hopefully our openers can see off the new ball and make it
easier for the batsmen coming in," Sammy told Sky Sports.
Teams:
England - Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Jonathan
Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior,
Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.
West Indies - Adrian Barath, Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards,
Darren Bravo, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Marlon Samuels, Dinesh
Ramdin, Darren Sammy (captain), Shane Shillingford, Ravi
Rampaul, Kemar Roach.
(Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)