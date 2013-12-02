Dec 3 West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and chose to bowl in the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Top order batsman Aaron Redmond has been recalled to the New Zealand side after a five-year absence and will bat at number three in place of Kane Williamson, who is still recovering from a broken thumb.

Corey Anderson has recovered from a rib injury and will play the all-rounder role and bat at number six, while 21-year-old leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will make his first test appearance in New Zealand, having played two tests in Bangladesh.

West Indies have included off-spinner Shane Shillingford in their side following bio-mechanical analysis of his action in Perth after being reported to the International Cricket Council.

New Zealand: Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Aaron Redmond, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum (captain), Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

West Indies: Darren Sammy (captain), Kieran Powell, Kirk Edwards, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Narsingh Deonarine, Denesh Ramdin, Shane Shillingford, Tino Best, Shannon Gabriel (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ken Ferris)