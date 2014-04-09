LONDON, April 9 Australia paceman Ryan Harris and opening batsman Chris Rogers have been rewarded for their performances in the two recent Ashes series by being included as two of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year.

They were honoured by the annual publication, often referred to as the 'bible of cricket', along with England batsman Joe Root, India's Shikhar Dhawan and Charlotte Edwards, the captain of the England women's team.

South Africa bowler Dale Steyn was named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World for 2013.

The five Cricketers of the Year have been selected since 1889 by Wisden's editor primarily on their performances in the previous English season.

That would in part explain the absence of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, who did not take part in the first Ashes series in England but played a decisive role in the second.

Harris was the leading wicket-taker across the two series played mostly last year, the first won by England 3-0 at home before Australia crushed their rivals 5-0 in the return.

Rogers, recalled five years after his single previous test, scored 830 runs in the 10 tests against England.

Dhawan was named player of the series in last year's limited overs Champions Trophy tournament, won by India, and scored 187 off 174 balls against Australia on his test debut at Mohali.

Root's selection was based on two innings, his maiden century against New Zealand at Headingley in May and the 180 he scored against Australia in July, which made him the youngest England batsman to reach three figures at Lord's.

Edwards became the second woman behind compatriot Claire Taylor in 2009 to be named a cricketer of the year after she led England to back-to-back Ashes victories within the space of six months. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Nick Mulvenney)