SYDNEY Factbox on Friday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Afghanistan at Sydney Cricket Ground:
- - -
ENGLAND
Captain: Eoin Morgan
Coach: Peter Moores
Squad: Morgan, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Gary Ballance, IanBell, Ravi Bopara, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Steven Finn, AlexHales, Chris Jordan, Joe Root, James Taylor, James Tredwell,Chris Woakes
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to Australia by 111 runs
Lost to New Zealand by eight wickets
Beat Scotland by 119 runs
Lost to Sri Lanka by nine wickets
Lost to Bangladesh by 15 runs
- -
Top performers: Ian Bell (210 runs), Joe Root (202 runs);Steve Finn (eight wickets)
- - -
AFGHANISTAN
Captain: Mohammad Nabi
Coach: Andy Moles
Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai,
Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal,
Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran,
Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani, Shafiqullah Shafiq
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to Bangladesh by 105 runs
Lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets
Beat Scotland by one wicket
Lost to Australia by 275 runs
Lost to New Zealand by six wickets
- -
Best performers: Shenwari (247 runs); Shapoor (10
wickets).
- - -
England v Afghanistan head-to-head:
First meeting
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)