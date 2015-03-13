SYDNEY, March 13 Latest from Friday's World Cup Pool A match between England and Afghanistan at Sydney Cricket Ground:

Afghanistan innings

1st over - James Anderson takes the new ball from the Paddington end. Openers Nawroz Mangal and Javed Ahmadi get off the mark with singles. AFG: 6-0

2nd over - Stuart Broad opens from the Randwick end with a wide. Mangal edges his second delivery but it does not carry to the cordon. AFG: 10-0

4th over - Mangal survives a big appeal for caught behind off Broad. England decide not to review. AFG: 16-0

7th over - Mangal departs for four, caught in the slips by Joe Root from a short Anderson delivery. AFG: 20-1

8th over - Broad's outswinger induces Ahmadi (7) into an edge and Root again does the honours at slip. AFG: 20-2

9th over - Heavy rain shower forces the players off the pitch with one ball of the over remaining. Play resumes 40 minutes later with no loss of overs and no need for Duckworth-Lewis calculations. AFG: 24-2

10th over - Chris Jordan comes into the attack and bowls a maiden to Nasir Jamal. AFG: 24-2

