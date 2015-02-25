Afghanistan's impressive pace trio will get the opportunity to showcase their talents early after Mohammad Nabi won the toss and chose to field in their World Cup Pool A match against Scotland at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran and the entertaining Hamid Hassan have all demonstrated that they can contain and take wickets at the top of an order.

"It's a fresh wicket and we want to put pressure on Scotland early," Nabi said at the toss. "We have a good fast bowling attack, they've trained hard."

Both associate nations have produced similar performances in their two matches at the World Cup, with one competitive outing and getting a hiding in the other.

Majid Haq could prove to be crucial to Scotland's chances with his slow off-spin proving difficult for England's batsmen to get away.

"Need to get some runs on the board and put them under pressure," Scotland captain Preston Mommsen said.

"It'll be the same for both innings so our bowling would have assistance as well.

"The start's fundamental, platform and partnerships are important."

Scotland - Kyle Coetzer, Calum McLeod, Hamish Gardiner, Matt Machan, Preston Mommsen (captain), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Majid Haq, Iain Wardlaw

Afghanistan - Javed Ahmadi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran

