Feb 22 Highlights from Sunday's cricket World Cup Group A match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at University Oval in Dunedin

Afghanistan innings

4th over - Suranga Lakmal makes the most of the swinging conditions forcing two play and misses outside off from Nawroz Mangal, who manages to score two runs from the final delivery by hitting on the up straight down the ground. AFG: 4-0

5th over - Javed Ahmadi hits successive boundaries from Lasith Malinga to end four tight overs. AFG: 15-0

6th over - Mangal is dropped on four by Mahela Jayawardene at second slip with the score 16-0. AFG: 19-0

8th over - Ahmadi hits successive boundaries off Lakmal. AFG: 34-0

9th over - Angelo Mathews's slower delivery fools Mangal who hits the ball straight to Lahiru Thirimanne at silly mid-off for 10. Asghar Stanikzai joins Ahmadi. AFG: 38-1

10th over - Ahmadi looks to pull Lakmal away but mistimes it and is caught by Rangana Herath for 24. Samiullah Shenwari joins Stanikzai. AFG: 40-2 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury)