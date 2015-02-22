Feb 22 Highlights from Sunday's cricket World Cup Group A match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at University Oval in Dunedin

Afghanistan were bowled out for 232.

Sri Lanka innings

1st over - Dalwat Zadran makes the perfect start trapping Lahiru Thirimanne lbw on the first ball. Kumar Sangakkara takes a sharp single on the final ball and was lucky Dalwat did not hit the stumps with the throw. SL: 1-1

2nd over - Shapoor Zadran gets a ball to bounce and leave Tillakaratne Dilshan, who edges to wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai for a golden duck. Dimuth Karunaratne joins Sangakkara. SL: 4-2

4th over - Afghanistan wastes a golden opportunity to run out Sangakkara when the point fielder underarms the ball at the stumps when he could have easily beaten the batsman to the wickets. Sangakkara hits a boundary the next ball. SL: 13-2

6th over - Hamid Hassan bowls Sangakkara for seven, then celebrates with the worst cartwheel ever. Mahela Jayawardene joins Karunaratne. SL: 23-3

10th over - Hassan concedes just three runs to end the compulsory power-play. SL: 35-3

12th over - Hassan has Karunaratane caught at slip by Nawroz Mangal for 23 to put Sri Lanka in deep trouble. Angelo Mathews joins Jayawardene. SL: 51-4

15th over - Jayawardene pushes the ball to long on for a single that brings up 1,000 World Cup career runs. SL: 59-4

26th over - The 37-year-old Jayawardene pushes the ball to mid-wicket for his 78th ODI half century, and sixth in World Cups. SL: 99-4

27th over - Mathews turns a ball from Mohammad Nabi off his legs for a single to bring up the 100 before Jayawardene dabs two runs backward of point to bring up the 50-run partnership. SL: 103-4

30th over - Jayawardene hits successive boundaries from leg-spinner Samiullah Shenwari as he and Mathews score 11 runs from the over and look well set to push the run chase on. SL: 128-4

36th over - Mathews tucks a single away to square leg to bring up the 100-run partnership. SL: 152-4

40th over - Dawlat gets a ball to seam away from Jayawardene and the Afghan players appeal for a caught behind but is given not out. They review the decision but technology shows the ball hit his hip rather than the bat. SL: 175-4

41st over - Mathews is run out by a direct hit for 44, ending the 126-run partnership, before Jayawardene tucks a ball to fine leg for his 19th ODI century from 118 balls. SL: 178-5

42nd over - Jayawardene suffers a brain fade when he guides the ball directly to Mangal at third man to leave his side needing a further 55 runs to win the match. SL: 183-6

46th over - Perera, who scored seven of the nine runs in the previous over, brings up the 200 with a top edge over the wicketkeeper for a boundary. SL: 207-6

47th over - The left-handed Perera hits a six and four as he gets the runs required below the balls remaining total. SL: 219-6

48th over - Mendis is given out caught behind off Hassan, but the Sri Lankan batsman reviews the decision and it is overturned. SL: 230-6

49th over - Perera smashes Nabi over long off for a boundary to end the game off the second ball of the over. SL: 236-6

Afghanistan innings

4th over - Suranga Lakmal makes the most of the swinging conditions, forcing two play and misses outside off from Nawroz Mangal, who manages to score two runs from the final delivery by hitting on the up straight down the ground. AFG: 4-0

5th over - Javed Ahmadi hits successive boundaries from Lasith Malinga to ease the pressure after four tight overs. AFG: 15-0

6th over - Mangal is dropped on four by Mahela Jayawardene at second slip with the score 16-0. AFG: 19-0

8th over - Ahmadi hits successive boundaries off Lakmal. AFG: 34-0

9th over - Angelo Mathews's slower delivery fools Mangal who hits the ball straight to Lahiru Thirimanne at silly mid-off for 10. Asghar Stanikzai joins Ahmadi. AFG: 38-1

10th over - Ahmadi looks to pull Lakmal away but mistimes it and is caught by Rangana Herath for 24. Samiullah Shenwari joins Stanikzai. AFG: 40-2

22nd over - Stanikzai brings up the 50-run partnership with a single to third man before Shenwari runs it down to the same place for a boundary to bring up the 100 runs. AFG: 102-2

23rd over - Herath strikes Shenwari on the pad, but the decision is not out. Sri Lanka review but it stays with the on-field umpire's call by the slimmest of margins. AFG: 106-2

26th over - Stanikzai lofts Herath straight down the ground for his fifth boundary to reach his fifth ODI half century. AFG: 125-2

28th over - Stanikzai hits straight to Jeevan Mendis at long on off Herath to be dismissed for 54. Captain Mohammad Nabi joins Shenwari. AFG: 131-3

30th over - Herath restricts the scoring to just three singles. AFG: 140-3

33rd over - Nabi hits Thisara Perera for a four and monster six before Shenwari attempts to follow his lead but smacks it straight to Mathews at mid-off to be dismissed for 38. Najibullah Zadran joins Nabi. AFG: 157-4

35th over - Perera concedes just four singles from the final over before the batting power-play. AFG: 169-4

36th over - Nabi is bowled by a full delivery from Malinga for 21 after a poor shot decision. Wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai joins Zadran. AFG: 172-5

40th over - Malinga finishes the power-play with Sri Lanka having conceded just 10 runs in the five overs, while taking two wickets. AFG: 179-6

46th over - Mirwais Ashraf hits a top-edged six to fine leg to bring up the 200 after Lakmal and Perera had restricted Afghanistan's scoring opportunities. AFG: 206-6

48th over - Ashraf top-edges a slower ball from Malinga to Lakmal at fine leg for 28. Dawlat Zadran joins Zazai. AFG: 222-7

49th over - Zadran hits a four over the wicketkeeper and is then bowled by Mathews, who then has Hamid Hassan caught by Mendis running in from deep mid-wicket on the next ball. AFG: 227-9

49th over - Shapoor Zadran takes a single off the first ball but then pulls up with what appears to be a knee injury. Zazai hits a beautiful cover drive for four but is then caught by Herath in the outfield for 19. AFG: 232 all out in 49.4 overs.