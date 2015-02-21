Sri Lankan batsman Angelo Mathews plays a shot during their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the University Oval in Dunedin:

SRI LANKA

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Coach: Marvan Atapattu

Squad: Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs.

Top performers: Lahiru Thirimanne (65 runs); Suranga Lakmal and Jeevan Mendis (2 wickets)

AFGHANISTAN

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Coach: Andy Moles

Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Mirwais Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani.

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to Bangladesh by 105 runs.

Top performers: Mohammad Nabi (44); Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam and Mirwais Ashraf (2 wickets each); Afsar Zazai (2 catches)

Only previous meeting:

Mar 3, 2014: Sri Lanka won by 129 runs in Mirpur.

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ian Ransom)