U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the University Oval in Dunedin:
- -
SRI LANKA
Captain: Angelo Mathews
Coach: Marvan Atapattu
Squad: Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera.
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs.
Top performers: Lahiru Thirimanne (65 runs); Suranga Lakmal and Jeevan Mendis (2 wickets)
- -
AFGHANISTAN
Captain: Mohammad Nabi
Coach: Andy Moles
Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Mirwais Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani.
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Lost to Bangladesh by 105 runs.
Top performers: Mohammad Nabi (44); Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam and Mirwais Ashraf (2 wickets each); Afsar Zazai (2 catches)
- -
Only previous meeting:
Mar 3, 2014: Sri Lanka won by 129 runs in Mirpur.
- -
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Ian Ransom)
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.