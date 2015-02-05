Afghanistan's captain Mohammad Nabi plays a ball as Bangladesh's captain and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (R) watches during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

Factbox on the Afghanistan squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Born and raised in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border, Nabi has blossomed into an off-spinning all-rounder who is the only man to play in every one of Afghanistan's one-day internationals.

Nabi, who has played domestically in England, Pakistan and Bangladesh, has hit seven 50s and taken 42 wickets in ODIs and is the country's leading run scorer with over 1,000 runs.

Coach: Andy Moles

Former New Zealand coach who took charge of Afghanistan in September, three months after being appointed their batting coach against the recommendation of his counter terrorism specialist brother.

A former opening batsman who played 12 seasons with home country Warwickshire in England, Moles is an experienced international coach having also had spells with Kenya and Scotland.

Squad: Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Stanikzai, Samiullah Shenwari, Afsar Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Mirwais Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hassan, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Javed Ahmadi, Usman Ghani.

Key bowler: Hamid Hassan

An economical fast bowler who is the country's leading wicket taker. Became only the second Afghan to take a 'five for' in an ODI when he ripped through the UAE in December.

The 27-year-old was the first Afghan to play at Lord's when he represented the Marylebone Cricket Club in 2007. He is capable of swinging the ball both ways, but has had knee trouble in the past.

Key batsman: Samiullah Shenwari

All-rounder Shenwari is an accomplished middle order run scorer and is the country's best ranked batsman behind Nabi in the International Cricket Council rankings.

Another to grow up in a Peshawar refugee camp, he has played in all but one of Afghanistan's 45 ODI's, scoring eight half centuries, and bowls some tricky leg spin.

World Cup record: No previous appearances

Overall playing record: Played: 45, Won: 24, Lost: 21

Highest innings total: 302-5 v UAE, Kuala Lumpur, 2014

Lowest innings total: 63 v Scotland, Abu Dhabi, Jan 14

Most appearances: 45 - Mohammad Nabi

Highest individual score: 129 - Nawroz Mangal

Leading run-scorer: 1,069 - Nabi

Best bowling: 5-32 - Rahmat Shah v UAE, Kuala Lumpur, 2014

Leading wicket taker: 46 - Hamid Hassan

Highest partnership: 218 (2nd) - Karim Sadiq and Mohammad Shahzad v Scotland, Ayr, 2010

Most catches by a fieldsman: 22 - Nabi

Most dismissals: 34 - Mohammad Shahzad

