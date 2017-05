(Corrects group in first para)

March 27 Afghanistan held their nerve to beat West Indies by six runs in a World Twenty20 Super 10 stage match in Nagpur on Sunday to register their first win in Group One and ruin their opponents' 100 percent record.

West Indies opted to field as Afghanistan rode an unbeaten 48 off 40 balls by Najibullah Zadran to post 123-7 and their bowlers then saw the team home, with off-spinner Mohammad Nabi and leg-spinner Rashid Khan taking two wickets each. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)