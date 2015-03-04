Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
PERTH, March 4 Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Afghanistan at the WACA, Perth on Wednesday.
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field.
Australia innings
1st over - Dawlat Zadran begins with two slips and sends down four dot balls before David Warner top edges him trying to play a pull shot and the ball does not travel to fine leg. Aus: 4-0
2nd over - Encouraged by the bounce, Shapoor Zadran begins with a short ball but Warner pulls the chest-high ball for his first boundary. Two balls later, Warner is lucky that his inside edge misses the stumps. Aus: 14-0
3rd over - Dawlat sends down an excellent over, following five dot balls with an outswinger that induces an outside edge from Aaron Finch and Nawroz Mangal takes a smart, low catch in first slip. Aus: 14-1
4th over - Afghanistan appeal for a caught-behind but replays confirm the ball had hit Warner's pad. Shapoor follows it with a short ball which Warner pulls over midwicket for his second boundary. Aus: 19-1
5th over - Dawlat continues to trouble Warner with pace and bounce as the batsman tries to punch him through cover and misses it. Aus 23-1
8th over - First bowling change and Hamid Hassan begins with a wide but slips one through Steve Smith's defence to prompt a mild caught-behind shout. Aus: 41-1
9th over - Warner drives Dawlat's first delivery for a boundary but nearly edges the next one which is harshly declared a wide. Warner pulls the final delivery for his fourth boundary.
10th over - Warner breaks loose, hits Hassan for three boundaries and takes a single to bring up his fifty off 40 balls. Aus: 68-1
15th over - Samiullah Shenwari is introduced into the attack and the leg-spinner bowls a tidy first over conceding only two runs. Aus: 90-1
17th over - Warner cuts Shenwari past point for a boundary and takes two to bring up Australia's 100. He picks up another boundary on the fifth ball. Aus: 104-1
23rd over - Smith moves across to glance a Shapoor delivery wide of short fine leg to pick up his first boundary. Aus: 137-1
25th over - Warner takes a streaky single off Shenwari to bring up his fourth ODI century off 92 balls as his team cross the 150-mark halfway through their innings. Aus: 151-1
26th over - Warner unfurls two pull shots to collect two boundaries from the Hassan over. Aus: 161-1
29th over - Smith cuts Mohammad Nabi past point for a boundary to bring up his fourth ODI fifty. Warner top-edges the last delivery but survives as the ball hits stumper Afsar Zazai in the chest and drops. Aus: 180-1
30th over - Smith hits Dawlat for a boundary and Warner, facing the last three balls, hits 6, 6 and 4 as Australia pass the 200-mark. Aus: 203-1
32nd over - Warner continues punishing the Afghans, hits Shapoor for back-to-back sixes. Aus: 222-1
33rd over - Warner hits Nabi's first ball for a boundary to bring up his 150 in 116 balls and picks up another boundary off the fifth delivery. Aus: 233-1
34th over - Australia opt for powerplay. Warner targets Shapoor again, hits him for a four and a six off successive deliveries to go past his previous highest ODI knock of 163. Aus: 246-1
36th over - Smith hits Dawlat over mid-on for his first six of the innings. Warner collects his 19th boundary. Aus: 266-1
38th over - Zadran finally brings some relief as Warner goes on a knee to try to hit him out of the park and manages a skier which Nabi manages to hold at mid-on. Aus: 278-2
40th over - New batsman Glenn Maxwell hits Dawlat's second ball for a six and the last for a four. Aus: 299-2
41st over - Smith hits a boundary off Nabi's first ball as Australia reach 300 and Maxwell finishes the over with back-to-back sixes. Aus: 316-2
43rd over - Maxwell hits Shapoor through midwicket for boundary and follows it up with a reverse-flick for a six. The bowler gets some consolation three balls later when Smith hits him straight to mid-off to miss out on a century. Aus: 340-3
44th over - Maxwell unfurls the reverse shot again, hitting Nabi for a boundary to race to his fifty in 21 balls and takes a single off the last ball as Australia reach 350. Aus: 350-3
45th - Faulkner hits a streaky boundary and Maxwell hits his fifth six as Shapoor concedes 16 runs of his last over. Aus: 366-3
46th over - Maxwell continues to punish Afghanistan, hits Nabi for two sixes. Aus 382-3
47th over - Hassan returns to dismiss James Faulkner for seven with an inswinging yorker that crashes onto the stumps. Aus: 386-4
48th over - Maxwell hits Dawlat's first ball for a boundary but smacks the next to Nabi at extra cover to return after a 39-ball 88. Aus 397-5
49th over - Brad Haddin takes a single off Hassan's third delivery as Australia reach the 400-mark. Aus: 403-5.
50th over - Haddin hits Nawroz Mangal for a six and and a four as Australia post the highest World Cup score. Mitchell Marsh falls in the final delivery. Aus: 417-6 (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.