PERTH, March 4 Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Afghanistan at the WACA, Perth on Wednesday.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field.

Australia posted 417-6

- -

Afghanistan innings

1st over- Mitchell Starc begins with two slips and a short leg and troubles Javed Ahmadi who edges the third ball for a streaky four and survives a leg before appeal in the next. AFG: 7-0

2nd over: Josh Hazlewood gets enough swing to beat Javed Ahmadi and concedes only one run in his first over. AFG: 8-0

7th over: Mitchell Johnson strikes in his first over. Usman Ghani hits him straight to James Faulkner at short mid-wicket. AFG: 30-1

8th over: Josh Hazlewood strikes with his fourth delivery of the over which Javed Ahmadi guides to Michael Clarke who takes a head-high catch at second slip. AFG: 33-2

10th over: Nawroz Mangal hits back-to-back boundaries and ducks under the bouncer Hazlewood finishes his over with. AFG: 44-2

11th over - Johnson gets his second wicket when Steve Smith runs to take a brilliant running catch over his shoulder to send back Asghar Stanikzai. AFG: 46-3

13th over - Nawroz Mangal decides to counter-attack and hits Mitchell Marsh for back-to-back sixes in an over that yields 19 runs. AFG: 67-3

20th over: Australia Michael Clarke tastes bowling success when Samiullah Shenwari's top edge finds Johnson at short fine leg. AFG: 94-4

21st over: Aaron Flinch flies to his right from first slip to take a blinder after Mangal tries to glide it. AFG: 96-5

25th over - Afghanistan lose captain Mohammad Nabi who is caught by Clarke off Glenn Maxwell. Nabi reviews, insisting the ball hit his arm but review suggests it had hit the top edge as well. AFG: 103-6.

30th over - Starc is back in attack and concedes only one run in his tidy over. AFG: 122-6

31st over - Najibullah Zadran comes out charging to hit Maxwell over long-on boundary for his first six. AFG: 131-6

32nd over - Starc claims two wickets in five balls, castling both Najibullah Zadran and the scoreless Dawlat Zadran. AFG: 132-8

37th over - Hazlewood claims his second wicket after Afsar Zazai is adjudged caught behind even though the batsman stands his ground before eventually walking off. Shapoor Zadran gets a reprieve as Steve Smith drops him at third slip. AFG: 140-9

38th over - Johnson claims his fourth wicket as David Warner catches Hamid Hassan's top edge to end Afghanistan's resistance AFG: 142 all out (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)