England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Factbox on Saturday's World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Brisbane Cricket Ground:
AUSTRALIA
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Squad: Michael Clarke, George Bailey, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shane Watson, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat England by 111 runs.
Top performers: Aaron Finch (135 runs); Mitchell Marsh (5 wickets); Steve Smith (2 catches).
- -
BANGLADESH
Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza
Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha
Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza, Anamul Haq, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib-Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs
Top performers: Mushfiqur Rahim (71 runs); Mashrafe Mortaza (3 wickets); Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Anamul Haq, Mahmudullah (1 catch each)
- -
Australia v Bangladesh head to head:
Total played: 19
Australia won 18, Bangladesh won 1.
- -
Last match:
Apr 13, 2011 – Australia beat Bangladesh by 66 runs at Dhaka.
(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.