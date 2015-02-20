Cricket-England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
May 2 England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
Feb 20 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Brisbane Cricket Ground:
AUSTRALIA
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Squad: Michael Clarke, George Bailey, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shane Watson, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat England by 111 runs.
Top performers: Aaron Finch (135 runs); Mitchell Marsh (5 wickets); Steve Smith (2 catches).
- -
BANGLADESH
Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza
Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha
Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza, Anamul Haq, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib-Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs
Top performers: Mushfiqur Rahim (71 runs); Mashrafe Mortaza (3 wickets); Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Anamul Haq, Mahmudullah (1 catch each)
- -
Australia v Bangladesh head to head:
Total played: 19
Australia won 18, Bangladesh won 1.
- -
Last match:
Apr 13, 2011 - Australia beat Bangladesh by 66 runs at Dhaka. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
NEW DELHI, May 2 England all-rounder Ben Stokes proved the $2.17 million that Rising Pune Supergiants splashed to secure his service in the Indian Premier League was a smart investment as he blasted a match-winning century against Gujarat Lions on Monday.