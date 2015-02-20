Feb 20 Factbox on Saturday's World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Brisbane Cricket Ground:

AUSTRALIA

Captain: Michael Clarke

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Squad: Michael Clarke, George Bailey, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shane Watson, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat England by 111 runs.

Top performers: Aaron Finch (135 runs); Mitchell Marsh (5 wickets); Steve Smith (2 catches).

- -

BANGLADESH

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza, Anamul Haq, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib-Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup: Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs

Top performers: Mushfiqur Rahim (71 runs); Mashrafe Mortaza (3 wickets); Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Anamul Haq, Mahmudullah (1 catch each)

- -

Australia v Bangladesh head to head:

Total played: 19

Australia won 18, Bangladesh won 1.

- -

Last match:

Apr 13, 2011 - Australia beat Bangladesh by 66 runs at Dhaka. (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)