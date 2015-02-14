England's James Taylor (L) and team mate James Anderson (C) shake hands with Australian players at the end of their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE Three days before Australia's World Cup opener against England, coach Darren Lehmann noted that the teams who fielded the best had invariably claimed the trophy in past tournaments.

The observation certainly rang true in Australia's run to their four world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003 and 2007, with fielding excellence a hallmark of each triumphant campaign.

Judging by their clinical execution of skills in the 111-run rout of England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, Australia possess the vital ingredient to challenge for a fifth title.

Steven Smith's spectacular catch at short cover to dismiss wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was the high point of a relentless display in the field from the World Cup co-hosts, which magnified England's shoddy earlier display.

With brilliant anticipation and lightning-quick reflexes, Smith dived low and left to snaffle a full-blooded slog and give young all-rounder Mitchell Marsh a huge boost with his fifth wicket.

"It was a phenomenal catch," man-of-the-match Aaron Finch, who struck a sparkling 135 to set up the win, told reporters.

"Jos hit that really hard. It was right out of the screws and the balance, timing of everything was unbelievable."

Smith's catch was one of eight taken by the Australians, with Glenn Maxwell throwing down the stumps to run out James Anderson and seal the win with eight overs to spare.

Finch was the only Australian with a black mark to his name in the field, dropping a regulation chance in the deep to dismiss James Taylor, but few would have begrudged him, having anchored Australia's mammoth first innings total of 342-9.

More telling was Finch's reprieve in the first over bowled.

Scoreless and facing his second ball off paceman James Anderson, the bulky Victorian hit straight to Chris Woakes at midwicket who spilled the head-high chance.

Moeen Ali would put down a more difficult chance to dismiss David Warner a few overs later.

That allowed the openers to canter to 50 off 37 balls, setting the tone for a tough day for England.

Australia, however, were razor sharp, bolting to their marks between balls and bouncing around the field from start to finish.

"If you’re bowling well, and you’re getting supported in the field, you’re saving so may runs," Finch said.

"Everyone trains so hard on their fielding ... I think the big thing for us is we’re not worried about making mistakes.

"We’re not worried about dropping a catch or misfielding. That’s the nature of the game and it happens unfortunately."

(Editing by Toby Davis)