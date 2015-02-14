MELBOURNE Feb 14 Aaron Finch could have trudged back to the dressing room after facing two balls in Australia's World Cup opener against England on Saturday, but instead strode off to a standing ovation after scoring a match-winning century in front of home fans.

The bulky opening batsman spooned a catch straight to Chris Woakes at midwicket in the first over but the England paceman made a mess of the head-high chance, reprieving him on zero.

Finch went on to make England pay in the most galling way possible, blasting 12 fours and three sixes in a sparkling 135 that set up Australia's mammoth first innings total of 342-9.

The century was Finch's sixth in one-day matches and he became only the second Australian batsman to score a World Cup ton on home soil after David Boon.

Named man-of-the-match, the hundred was all the more sweet for being in his home town and in front of a bumper Melbourne Cricket Ground crowd of 84,000.

"To get 100 in front of my family and friends and at my home ground, the home of cricket, was pretty special and something that will stay with me for a long time," the 28-year-old told reporters.

"I thought I played pretty well after that initial chance.

"I felt I got off to a really good start and kept the run rate going. I thought there was a part of the innings where they bowled really well and tied George (Bailey) and me down but to get through that was really pleasing."

Finch teamed up with stand-in skipper Bailey to put on a 146-run stand that steadied the innings after the co-hosts had slumped to 70-3.

Hard-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, nicknamed 'The Big Show' for his fireworks with the bat, would all but take the match away from the hosts with a belligerent 66 off 40 balls.

Australia's bowlers completed an emphatic 111-run win with England dismissed with over eight overs to spare.

Finch shone, even as his explosive top-order colleagues David Warner (22), Shane Watson (0) and Steven Smith (5) failed to fire, underlining Australia's impressive depth.

"I don't think we've made any secret about, we're here to win the World Cup like 13 other teams are," Finch said.

"I suppose what was great was that everyone contributed either with bat, ball or in the field, so from a team point of view it's really good to see everyone playing well and peaking at the right time.

"It's a real confidence booster for the side." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)