MELBOURNE Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia innings:

1st over: Australia opener Aaron Finch was dropped by Chris Woakes, an easy chance at midwicket off the bowling of James Anderson on the second ball he faced. Aus: 3-0

5th over: Australia opener Dave Warner, on seven, slashed at Anderson to mid-off where Moeen Ali dived across but put down another chance. Aus: 41-0

8th over: England paceman Stuart Broad struck twice in successive balls in his fourth over. He first bowled Warner for 22 and then number three batsman Shane Watson for a golden duck, the Queenslander nicking behind to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Steven Smith survived the hat-trick ball. Aus: 57-2

11th over: Australia lost Smith for five when he got an inside edge to a Woakes delivery and played on: Aus: 72-3

12th over: Finch reached his half-century off 42 balls with a single to mid-off. It was Finch's seventh ODI 50 in 42 matches. Aus: 81-3.

18th over: Australia reached triple figures when George Bailey took three wide of point off Finn: Aus: 102-3

22nd over: Australia registered their first boundary since the 12th over when Bailey hit Ali down the legside for four. In the same over, Bailey hit another boundary, also to long leg. Aus: 107-3.

23rd over: Finch hit Australia's first six of the innings when he smashed Anderson over the ropes, bringing up the 50 run partnership with Bailey. Aus: 117-3.

25th over: Finch belted England spinner Joe Root for a four and six in the same over as Australia started to pick up the run-rate. Aus: 140-3.

31st over: Finch completed a century, his sixth in ODIs, off 102 balls with a boundary off Finn after Australia opted to take a powerplay. Finch and Bailey took their partnership past 100. Aus: 172-3.

36th over: Finch smashed two boundaries and a six off Ali as Australia scored 16 off the over. Aus: 201-3.

37th over: Bailey reached his half-century with three off Finn before England ended the fruitful partnership when Finch was run out for 135 after captain Eoin Morgan hit the stumps with a direct throw. Aus: 219-4.

39th over: Bailey departed for 55 after dragging a ball from Finn back on to his stumps: Aus: 230-5.

45th over: Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh crack 15 runs off the over to bring up their 50 partnership in rapid time as the Australians lift the run-rate even higher. Aus: 281-5.

46th over: Marsh is dismissed for a quick 23, caught by Root at long-off. Finn gets his second wicket but then gives up four successive boundaries to Maxwell, who gets his fifty off 30 deliveries.

47th over: Brad Haddin clubs Woakes to the long-on rope to pass 3,000 ODI career runs. Aus: 310-6.

50th over: Haddin falls for 31 when he top edges Finn to Broad at deep third man. Maxwell goes next ball for 66, brilliantly caught by Joe Root at long on. Finn completes a rare hat-trick when Mitchell Johnson falls for a golden duck on the last ball of the innings, caugfht by Anderson at mid-off.

