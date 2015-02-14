MELBOURNE Feb 14 - Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia innings:

1st over: Australia opener Aaron Finch was dropped by Chris Woakes, an easy chance at head-height, at midwicket off the bowling of James Anderson on the second ball he faced.

5th over: Australia opener Warner, on seven, slashed at Anderson to mid-off where Moeen Ali dived across but put down another chance.

8th over: England paceman Stuart Broad strikes twice in successive balls in his fourth over. He first bowls Warner for 22 and then number three batsman Shane Watson for a golden duck, the Queenslander nicking behind to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Steven Smith survives the hat-trick ball. (Reporting by Ian Ransom. Editing by Patrick Johnston)