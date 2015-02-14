(At end of match)

MELBOURNE Feb 14 Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia scored 342 for nine in the first innings

England innings:

1st over: Australia surprised by opting for paceman Mitchell Starc to open the bowling rather than main strike weapon and fellow left-armer Mitchell Johnson. England's opening pair were Ian Bell and Moeen Ali. Eng: 0-0.

4th over: Pinned down in the first few overs, Bell and Ali smacked Australia's rookie paceman Josh Hazlewood for three fours. Eng: 24-0

5th over: Ali (10) swung at the wrong ball and miscued a pull shot off Starc straight to Australia's stand-in captain George Bailey at mid-on. Eng: 29-1.

7th over: Johnson was brought into the attack and conceded two runs and a wide. Eng: 41-1.

10th over: Introduced into the attack, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh captured the wicket of number three batsman Gary Ballance for 10 with his fourth delivery. Ballance flicked straight to Aaron Finch at short mid-wicket. Eng: 50-2

14th over: Marsh captured his second and third wickets in successive balls to be on a hat-trick. Bell went first for 36 off 45 balls, slogging to a running Starc at the midwicket boundary before Root was out with a horrible miscue behind the wicket that keeper Brad Haddin caught. England captain Eoin Morgan survived the hat-trick ball. Eng: 66-4

18th over: Morgan caught behind by Haddin for a duck on the sixth ball faced off Marsh, who captures fourth wicket. Eng: 73-5.

22nd over: Marsh completes his first five-wicket haul in a ODI when Steven Smith holds a brilliant catch at short cover to dismisses Jos Buttler for 12. Eng: 94-6.

26th over: James Taylor is given a second life on 20 when he is dropped by Aaron Finch at deep square leg. Eng: 115-6.

34th over: Taylor reaches his half-century with a six off Marsh. Eng: 176-6

36th over: Taylor and Chris Woakes added 92 for the seventh wicket. Woakes went for 37 when Mitchell Johnson was reintroduced into the attack and Smith took a catch at mid-offf.

37th over: Stuart Broad is bowled by Mitchell Starc for a golden duck. Eng: 195-8.

38th over: Steven Finn departs for one, caught and bowled by Johnson. Eng: 195-9.

42nd over: Taylor was given out lbw to Josh Hazelwood for 98 but asked for a review and the decision was overturned. However, James Anderson was given run out for eight after a direct hit from Glenn Maxwell, ending the innings. Taylor was left stranded two runs short of a hundred as England were all out for 231 with Australia winning by 111 runs.

- -

Australia innings:

1st over: Australia opener Aaron Finch was dropped by Chris Woakes, an easy chance at midwicket off the bowling of James Anderson on the second ball he faced. Aus: 3-0

5th over: Australia opener Dave Warner, on seven, slashed at Anderson to mid-off where Moeen Ali dived across but put down another chance. Aus: 41-0

8th over: England paceman Stuart Broad struck twice in successive balls in his fourth over. He first bowled Warner for 22 and then number three batsman Shane Watson for a golden duck, the Queenslander nicking behind to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Steven Smith survived the hat-trick ball. Aus: 57-2

11th over: Australia lost Smith for five when he got an inside edge to a Woakes delivery and played on: Aus: 72-3

12th over: Finch reached his half-century off 42 balls with a single to mid-off. It was Finch's seventh ODI 50 in 42 matches. Aus: 81-3.

18th over: Australia reached triple figures when George Bailey took three wide of point off Finn: Aus: 102-3

22nd over: Australia registered their first boundary since the 12th over when Bailey hit Ali down the legside for four. In the same over, Bailey hit another boundary, also to long leg. Aus: 107-3.

23rd over: Finch hit Australia's first six of the innings when he smashed Anderson over the ropes, bringing up the 50 run partnership with Bailey. Aus: 117-3.

25th over: Finch belted England spinner Joe Root for a four and six in the same over as Australia started to pick up the run-rate. Aus: 140-3.

31st over: Finch completed a century, his sixth in ODIs, off 102 balls with a boundary off Finn after Australia opted to take a powerplay. Finch and Bailey took their partnership past 100. Aus: 172-3.

36th over: Finch smashed two boundaries and a six off Ali as Australia scored 16 off the over. Aus: 201-3.

37th over: Bailey reached his half-century with three off Finn before England ended the fruitful partnership when Finch was run out for 135 after captain Eoin Morgan hit the stumps with a direct throw. Aus: 219-4.

39th over: Bailey departed for 55 after dragging a ball from Finn back on to his stumps: Aus: 230-5.

45th over: Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh cracked 15 runs off the over to bring up their 50 partnership in rapid time as the Australians lifted the run-rate even higher. Aus: 281-5.

46th over: Marsh was dismissed for a quick 23, caught by Root at long-off. Finn picked up his second wicket but then gave away four successive boundaries to Maxwell, who notched fifty off only 30 deliveries.

47th over: Brad Haddin clubbed Woakes to the long-on rope to pass 3,000 ODI career runs. Aus: 310-6.

50th over: Haddin fell for 31 when he top edged Finn to Broad at deep third man. Maxwell went next ball for 66, brilliantly caught by Joe Root at long on. Finn completed a rare hat-trick when Mitchell Johnson fell for a golden duck on the last ball of the innings, caught by Anderson at mid-off. (Compiled by Ian Ransom. Editing by Patrick Johnston/Sudipto Ganguly)