Australia's Mitchell Marsh (C) celebrates dismissing England's captain Eoin Morgan (L) for a duck during their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

MELBOURNE Eoin Morgan's dreadful run of form with the bat spilled over into the World Cup with the England captain dismissed for a duck during the opening match against Australia on Saturday.

Morgan miscued a pull shot and Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin dived forward and to his left to take an excellent catch as England crumbled to a 111-run defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

For Morgan, it was his fourth duck in five innings against Australia. The 28-year-old, who replaced Alastair Cook as one-day skipper late last year, has now scored 0, 0, 2, 0, 121, 4, 0, 5 from his last eight one-day international innings.

He also scored a duck in the World Cup warmup against Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday but said he was unconcerned by his slump.

"After that dismissal, I don't think so. I hit the toe end, the ball probably held up a bit on the pitch. It's not ideal getting out getting nought, but no," he said.

"If I were nicking every ball and getting out I'd be worried, but I'm not, I'm getting out in different ways. It does give me confidence (to turn it around)."

Morgan also defended his decision to let Australia bat first after he won the toss and elected to field first, saying it was the team's execution rather than decision that cost them.

The Australians responded by piling on 342-9, just two runs short of the highest ODI score made at the MCG, with England contributing to their woes with some dropped catches and poor bowling.

"I think it was probably above par, the wicket is really good and we probably let ourselves down in the field," Morgan said.

"Death bowling let us down. 310 was par, but we needed all our guns firing. It's one of our strengths, we've been top in the first 10 overs and with Jimmy (James Anderson) and Broady (Stuart Broad) back, bowling was a good decision."

Steven Finn was the pick of the English bowlers, taking five wickets, including an unlikely hat-trick off the last three balls of Australia's innings.

But England, batting second under floodlights, could only manage 231 in reply although there was at least some positive news when James Taylor made an unbeaten 98 after the tourists had slumped to 92-6.

"That's the most frustrating thing, we started slow and cold in the field with drop catches and run outs," Morgan said.

"Finny taking his second five for on this tour so far and James Taylor very unlucky not to get a hundred.

"If we keep testing ourselves like this we'll go on to the quarter-finals. I think the senior players need to stand up that's all."

