England's James Taylor (L) and team mate James Anderson (C) shake hands with Australian players at the end of their Cricket World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT CRICKET)

MELBOURNE Batsman James Taylor won admirers for playing a lone hand in England's crushing loss in their World Cup opener to co-hosts Australia on Saturday, but may have been denied a maiden century by an umpiring error on the last ball of the match.

Taylor was on 98 in a final-wicket stand with tail-ender James Anderson when he was given out lbw by umpire Aleem Dar off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Anderson bolted through for a single as Australia appealed the lbw and Glenn Maxwell threw down the stumps in a chaotic finish.

Taylor had the lbw decision over-turned but a review of the run-out showed Anderson short of his ground.

After some conferring by the umpires, the run-out was confirmed and Australia celebrated a 111-run win over their arch-rivals.

Taylor smiled wryly as he shook hands with his opponents out in the middle, but the ICC later confirmed that the wicket should never have been given.

"Article 3.6a of appendix six of the decision review system... states that the ball should have been deemed dead when the batsman was given out lbw.

"No further runs or dismissals were possible.

"The PCT (Playing Control Team) spoke to the England team management and acknowledges that the game ended incorrectly and an error was made."

Though Taylor may have felt disappointed, he was earlier fortunate to be dropped on 20 by man-of-the-match Aaron Finch, who spilled a regulation chance near the boundary.

England captain Eoin Morgan praised the 25-year-old's resilience, having stood up to the Australian attack after four of the team's top five batsmen failed to surpass 10 runs.

"Typical James Taylor. He got himself in, scored in different areas and managed to take advantage of being in," Morgan said.

"Again, these are qualities we're looking for. Guys who can not only get 60, 40, guys who can go on and potentially win a game."

Taylor was also shunted down the batting order to sixth, making way for Gary Ballance who replaced Ravi Bopara and scored 10 at number three.

The move raised eyebrows but Morgan said Taylor was better suited in the middle order.

"James Taylor probably batted closer to his natural position in the batting lineup than he's ever done before. Batting three is a bit strange for him," Morgan said, defending the shakeup.

"And Gary has had a fantastic 12 months of test match cricket batting at three and has looked in magnificent touch since he's been here."

