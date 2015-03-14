Australia's Michael Clarke waits for play to restart against Scotland during a rain delay at their Cricket World Cup match at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Tasmania, March 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

HOBART Australia captain Michael Clarke is pleased with whatever batting opportunity he and his team mates had against Scotland on Saturday and said every member of the squad was 'switched on' for the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Middle-order batsman Clarke and James Faulkner have only recently come back from injuries while another all-rounder, Shane Watson, has returned to the playing XI after being dropped from the team that beat Afghanistan on March 4.

Clarke naturally wanted more batting time but the fear of rain resulted in greater urgency and Australia overhauled Scotland's paltry 130-run total in the 16th over at the Bellerive Oval.

In a rejigged batting order, Clarke opened the innings and Watson came at number three, followed by Faulkner.

"I dearly would have liked all three of us to get a hundred each," Clarke told a news conference after his team's seven-wicket victory.

"I think we did whatever we could. We made the most of whatever opportunity we had. I think most importantly, everybody in the squad mentally is ready to go," said the right-hander who hit a run-a-ball 47.

Watson fell after a 23-ball 24 while Faulkner (16 not out off six balls) hit a six to seal Australia's easy victory which ensured they finished second in Pool A.

"I still felt a little bit rusty there with the bat," Clarke said.

"I don't think Watty would have played that shot if he wasn't putting the team first and Jimmy Faulkner had to come in and try and smack it at the end there. We made the most of it."

Australia have fielded all 15 players in the tournament.

"Mentally all the guys are switched on, and because they're training so well that makes life a lot easier, it's just today things worked out nicely," Clarke said.

"It would have been ideal for us to spend as much time in the middle as possible."

Clarke was also happy with the performance of Pat Cummins, who replaced left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty, even if the left-arm pacer conceded 42 runs in his seven overs for his three wickets.

"He's obviously had a little bit of a niggle there and he's come back well. He bowled quick, bowled really good balls, got three wickets," Clarke said.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)