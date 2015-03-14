HOBART, March 14 Latest in the World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Scotland at the Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

Australia won the toss and elected to field.

Scotland were dismissed for 130 in the 26th over.

Australia innings:

1st over - Michael Clarke walks out to open with Aaron Finch. The Australian captain pulls a short Iain Wardlaw delivery for his first boundary. AUS: 6-0.

2nd over - Finch jabs at a Rob Taylor delivery but Scotland skipper Preston Mommsen drops him at second slip. AUS: 7-0.

3rd over - Finch asserts himself, hits Wardlaw through midwicket for a boundary and pulls the next ball for a six. Picks up another boundary off the fifth delivery. AUS: 21-0.

4th over - Clarke hits Taylor through mid-off for a boundary. Finch also collects a four but hits the next one to cover fielder Freddie Coleman, who takes a smart, low catch. AUS: 30-1.

5th over - Wardlaw bangs his first ball short and Clarke cannot control his pull but the top-edge clears long leg ropes for a six. Wardlaw follows it with a wide and Clarke cuts the next for a boundary. AUS: 41-1.

8th over - Clarke and Watson pick up a boundary each off Taylor as Australia pass 50-mark. AUS: 55-1.

10th over - Watson hits Taylor through the offside for two boundaries. AUS: 63-1.

12th over - Wardlaw bowls it full and wide and Clarke sends it over long-on boundary for his second six. AUS: 81-1.

13th over - Watson's cameo ends after he goes for a sweep but top-edges Davey for Matthew Cross to take the catch. AUS: 88-2.

14th over - Clarke pulls Wardlaw for a four but falls to an excellent catch by Michael Leask in the deep. It starts raining again and the players are forced off the field. Players return after supper break and David Warner hits Wardlaw over long-off for a six and follows it up with a boundary. Australia reach 100. AUS: 104-3.

15th over - Australia look in great hurry to finish the match as Faulkner hits Davey for back-to-back boundaries and Warner picks up a six and a four in the 20-run over. AUS: 124-3.

16th over - Faulkner seals an easy win, slog-sweeping Leask over midwicket for a six. AUS: 133-3.

Scotland innings

1st over - Mitchell Starc begins with a bouncer and Kyle Coetzer ducks under it. Coetzer nearly falls over trying to dig out a yorker and is beaten by pace as Starc begins with a maiden. SCO: 0-0.

2nd over - Recalled to the playing XI in place of spinner Xavier Doherty, Pat Cummins bowls four dot balls but Calum MacLeod hits back-to-back boundaries to finish the over. SCO: 8-0.

3rd over - Starc continues to trouble Coetzer, whose scoreless 11-ball ordeal comes to an end when he drives on the up to offer a catch to Steve Smith in the slip. Starc concedes his first run off his 12th delivery. SCO: 9-1

4th over - MacLeod continues to pick up boundaries off Cummins, hitting the bowler twice through the point region. SCO: 18-1.

5th over - Matt Machan uses the pace of Starc and punches it through off side for his first boundary. Starc rattles Machan with a short ball which the batsman fends off but it lobs up and would have been a catch had the short leg fielder not been removed. Machan also survives a leg-before appeal. SCO: 25-1.

6th over - Shane Watson is introduced into the attack and Machan's backfoot punch races to the boundary. SCO: 30-1.

7th over - MacLeod continues to find boundaries, clearing his front foot and clipping Starc to the square leg boundary. Starc exacts revenge with his final delivery, a short and wide ball which MacLeod slaps straight to David Warner at backward point. SCO: 36-2.

8th over - Clever use of the short ball gets Watson his first success. Scotland captain Preston Mommsen falls for a second ball duck, attempting a pull and getting a top-edge which Starc takes at backward square leg. Machan picks up his third boundary. SCO: 43-3.

9th over - Mitchell Johnson begins with a maiden over, tests Freddie Coleman with a short delivery but the batsman does well to move away. SCO: 43-3.

10th over - Machan hits Watson on the up, over mid-on and sends the ball into the boundary with one bounce. SCO: 49-3.

11th over - Johnson picks up his first wicket, angling away one and inducing an edge from Coleman for Michael Clarke to dive to his right from second slip to take a sharp catch. SCO: 51-4.

12th over - Glenn Maxwell claims a wicket with his first ball, a poor half-volley which Richie Berrington slices to Warner at cover. SCO: 57-5

15th over - Machan pulls Johnson for a boundary and hits the next ball over point for another. SCO: 74-5.

17th over - Cummins is back into the attack and tastes success twice. Machan tries to hit the second ball of the over off his pad and James Faulkner takes the catch at long leg. Matthew Cross edges the fourth delivery to the slip. SCO: 79-7.

18th over - Josh Davey picks two boundaries off a Maxwell over. SCO: 90-7.

21st over - Cummins dismisses Rob Taylor for a duck as the batsman stays rooted to crease and nicks one behind. Davey gets a boundary of the last ball as Scotland reach the 100-mark. SCO: 102-8.

23rd over - Michael Leask counter-attacks, hitting Cummins for three boundaries in a row through the off-side. SCO: 121-8.

25th over - Leask hits Cummins for his fourth boundary before drizzle forces the players off the field. SCO: 130-8.

26th over - Players return despite slight drizzle and Starc claims two wickets in four balls to dismiss Davey and Iain Wardlaw and end Scotland's innings. SCO: 130 all out.