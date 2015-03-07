Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground.
AUSTRALIA
Captain: Michael Clarke
Coach: Darren Lehmann
Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson,George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh,Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat England by 111 runs
Match abandoned against Bangladesh
Lost to New Zealand by one wicket
Beat Afghanistan by 275 runs
Remaining Pool A matches:
Scotland (March 14)
Top performers: David Warner (234 runs); Mitchell Starc (10 wickets)
SRI LANKA
Captain: Angelo Mathews
Coach: Marvan Atapattu
Squad: Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna.
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs
Beat Afghanistan by four wickets
Beat Bangladesh by 92 runs
Beat England by nine wickets
Remaining Pool A matches:
Scotland (March 11)
Top performers: Kumar Sangakkara (268 runs); Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal (seven wickets)
Australia v Sri Lanka head-to-head
Total played: 90
Australia won 55, Sri Lanka won 31
Last match: June 13, 2013 – Sri Lanka won by 20 runs at The Oval, London
MELBOURNE The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.