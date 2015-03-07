SYDNEY, March 7 Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground.

- -

AUSTRALIA

Captain: Michael Clarke

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Squad: Clarke, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shane Watson, George Bailey, Pat Cummins, Xavier Doherty, James Faulkner, Brad Haddin, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat England by 111 runs

Match abandoned against Bangladesh

Lost to New Zealand by one wicket

Beat Afghanistan by 275 runs

- -

Remaining Pool A matches:

Scotland (March 14)

- -

Top performers: David Warner (234 runs); Mitchell Starc (10 wickets)

- - - -

SRI LANKA

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Coach: Marvan Atapattu

Squad: Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs

Beat Afghanistan by four wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 92 runs

Beat England by nine wickets

- -

Remaining Pool A matches:

Scotland (March 11)

- -

Top performers: Kumar Sangakkara (268 runs); Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal (seven wickets)

- - - -

Australia v Sri Lanka head-to-head

Total played: 90

Australia won 55, Sri Lanka won 31

Last match: June 13, 2013 - Sri Lanka won by 20 runs at The Oval, London (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)