Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga bowls to Australia's Aaron Finch during their Cricket World Cup match in Sydney, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Latest from Sunday's World Cup Pool A match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

- - - -

Sri Lanka innings (chasing 377 for victory)

1st over - Mitchell Starc takes the new ball from the Randwick End and both batsmen get off the mark with singles. SL: 2-0

2nd over - Mitchell Johnson strikes in his first over, summoning up a peach of a delivery which Lahiru Thirimanne edges to Brad Haddin behind the stumps to depart for one. SL: 5-1

6th over - Brilliant from Tillakaratne Dilshan, who hits Johnson for six straight fours to the delight of the huge Sri Lankan contingent in the Bill O'Reilly stand. Two straight drives, two pulls and two cover drives. SL: 42-1

7th over - Kumar Sangakkara tries to join in the fun but only manages three runs off Shane Watson's first delivery. Dilshan gets another four with his 'Dilscoop' paddle shot to make it 31 runs from eight balls. SL: 55-1

10th over - Four runs off spinner Xavier Doherty's first over ends the power play. SL: 69-1

13th over - Dilshan dropped on 46. Attempted slog-sweep flies high over midwicket andd Michael Clarke gets his hand to the ball but can't hold on. SL: 86-1

14th over - Sangakkara becomes only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 14,000 runs in ODIs with a couple paddled through fine leg. Celebrates with fours off the next two balls. SL: 96-1

15th over - Sangakkara brings up his 94th one-day international half-century with a single off Doherty. Takes him 45 balls. SL: 101-1

16th over - Dilshan takes a single off Maxwell to reach his 43rd one-day half-century. SL: 106-1

22nd over - James Faulkner makes the breakthrough, trapping Dilshan in front for 62. The batsman reviews immediately but it is wasted. Partnership was worth 130 runs. Mahela Jayawardene is the new batsman. SL: 137-2

26th over - Sangakkara beats a diving Shane Watson for his eighth four. SL: 154-2

30th over - Sangakkara skies one off Faulkner but Maxwell running from deep can't quite get to the ball. Sangakkara celebrates by hitting fours off the last three balls of the over to move to within two runs of a century. SL: 186-2

31st over - Jayawardene goes for a risky single to give Sangakkara the strike and is run out when Clarke's throw breaks the stumps. 188-3

32nd over - Sangakkara sends the ball down to backward square for two runs to score his third century in as many matches at the World Cup. It took him 100 balls. SL: 195-3

34th over - Sangakkara dismissed for 104. Takes on a fullish Faulkner delivery but does not quite get hold of it and Aaron Finch accepts the catch at deep cover. The no-ball review is a close call but Sangakkara has to go. SL: 202-4

36th over - Dinesh Chandimal takes on Shane Watson and plunders him for 16 runs in the over, including a hige six over midwicket. SL: 224-4

37th over - Doherty's over goes for 19 as Chandimal and Angelo Mathews try to keep up the momentum of the chase, the Sri Lanka skipper getting his first six with a top edge. SL: 243-4

38th over - Chandimal should have been run out after a mix-up with Mathews but Faulkner is unable to get the ball down to break the wickets quickly enough. SL: 249-4

40th over - Watson comes back on but Chandimal hits him for a couple of boundaries. Sri Lanka need 105 runs from 60 balls. SL: 272-4

41st over - Chandimal gets his 50 off 22 balls with two runs but he is struggling with his hamstring. SL: 280-4

42nd over - Chandimal takes a single and then limps out retired hurt on 52. Watson then picks up Mathews (35) as the batsman gets an edge behind to Haddin. Thisara Perera hits two fours off his first two ball to end the over. SL: 292-5

43rd over - Johnson takes out Perera (8) as he gets a top edge trying another big hit. SL: 296-6

44th over - Seekkuge Prasanna gets a top edge for a four over Haddin's head. SL: 304-6

45th over - Starc returns and crashes into Prasanna's stumps. SL: 306-7

46th over - Faulkner returns to pick up his third as Upul Tharanga hits straight to Warner at mid-wicket. SL: 308-8

47th over - Sachithra Senanayake hits Starc for a four but then falls next ball. Match ends as Chandimal can't come out to bat. SL: 312-9

- -

Australia innings

1st over - Lasith Malinga takes the new ball with four runs coming off the over. AUS: 4-0

2nd over - Spin straight away from Sri Lanka with Sachithra Senanayake, who also concedes four runs first up. AUS: 8-0

3rd over - First boundary comes from the bat of Aaron Finch, who sends a wide Malinga delivery to the rope at cover point. AUS: 13-0

5th over - Malinga makes the breakthrough when David Warner (9) has a push at a slower delivery and pops it up to Seekkuge Prasanna at extra cover. Steve Smith is the new batsman and he gets off the mark with a four. AUS: 24-1

8th over - Skipper Angelo Mathews brings himself on. Loud appeal for lbw against Steve Smith turned down. Mathews asks for a review but the original decision stands. AUS: 37-1

9th over - Prasanna comes on for his first World Cup over and strikes immediately when Finch (24) charges down the pitch on the wrong line and is stumped by Kumar Sangakkara. Michael Clarke comes to the crease. AUS: 41-2

10th over - Smith hits two fours off the second over from Mathews. AUS: 49-2

11th over - Clarke hits a single through the covers to bring up 50 runs for Australia. AUS: 52-2

15th over - Smith gets the first boundary in five overs, driving Thisara Perera through long-on for four. AUS: 72-2

18th over - Smith and Clarke continue to keep the scoreboard ticking over in ones and twos. AUS: 82-2

21st over - Clarke smashes the ball over long-on for his first four to bring up the 50 partnership with Smith. AUS: 93-2

23rd over - Hundred comes up for Australia and both batsmen look well set. Sri Lanka need a breakthrough soon. AUS: 100-2

24th over - Smith paddles the ball down fine leg for his sixth four to bring up his fifth ODI 50 off 72 balls in 78 minutes. Raises his bat to acknowledge the applause of a big crowd at the SCG. AUS: 114-2

29th over - Clarke cuts a single to bring up the hundred partnership with Smith off 119 balls. Another single earns Clarke his 57th half century in ODIs, off 56 balls. Smith celebrates his captain's milestone by smashing a six off the next ball. AUS: 149-2

30th over - Clarke has his eye in now and hits Perera for consecutive fours. AUS: 159-2

32nd over - Malinga summons up one of his unplayable yorkers to bowl Clarke for a run-a-ball 68. The umpires have a long, hard look at the no-ball before sending Clarke on his way. The partnership with Smith was worth 134. Glenn Maxwell comes out to the crease. AUS: 176-3

33rd over - Smith takes a huge swipe at a Dilshan delivery and is caught in the deep. The ball hangs in the air for an age and Perera appears to lose it a couple of times before twisting to take a fine catch. Smith's 72 runs came off 88 balls with seven fours and one six. Shane Watson is the new batsman. AUS: 178-435th over - Maxwell, having shown his intent with a four off the previous over, hits a boundary and then a huge six over long-off off successive balls as Dilshan goes for 14 in the over. AUS: 199-4

37th over - Prasanna goes for 17 runs with Maxwell flicking the ball for six and then paddling the ball through third man for four. AUS: 219-4

38th over - The fifty partnership comes up of 31 balls and Watson decides to get in the act with successive fours to finish off the over. AUS: 235-4

39th over - Maxwell reaches his third half century of the World Cup from 26 balls with his third six, which isn't his biggest and just creeps over the boundary rope. AUS: 245-4

43rd over - Twenty runs come off Perera's over with Maxwell taking 13 of them. AUS: 300-4

44th over - Maxwell, on 95, is dropped by a back-pedalling Kumar Sangakkara after hitting a Mathews delivery high into the air around fine leg. AUS: 315-4

45th over - Maxwell, on 99, faces his 50th ball and the crowd goes wild as it appears he has scored the fastest World Cup century with a single. Umpire indicates a leg bye, however. AUS: 321-4

46th over - Watson gets his fifty with a four and Maxwell finally reaches his maiden one-day hundred with two runs over long-off. Emotional celebrations capped by a big hug from Watson. AUS: 337-4

47th over - Maxwell departs for 102, caught off a Perera full toss and James Faulkner is run out without facing a ball. AUS: 345-6

49th over - Brad Haddin slugs 18 runs off four balls and is dropped off the fifth. Watson departs for 67, caught in the deep. AUS: 368-7

50th over - Haddin is caught at cover off Mathews after a nine-ball 25 and Mitchell Starc is run out for a duck as Australia try to squeeze every last run out of the innings. AUS: 376-9

