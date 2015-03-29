Australia's captain Michael Clarke looks skywards as he celebrates reaching fifty runs during the Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Melbourne Factbox on Australia captain Michael Clarke who quit one-day internationals after the World Cup final against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

* Was born on April 2, 1981 at Liverpool, New South Wales

* Nickname: Pup, Clarkey

* Made his test debut against India at Bangalore in 2004

* Has played 108 tests, scoring 8432 runs with 28 centuries and 27 half-centuries and averaging nearly 51

* His highest test score of 329 not out came against India in Sydney in 2012

* He made his ODI debut against England in Adelaide in 2003

* Finished his ODI career with 7981 runs from 245 matches with eight centuries and 58 half-centuries

* Clarke averaged more than 44 in ODIs and his highest score of 130 came against India at Bangalore in 2007

* A part-time left-arm spinner, Clarke also has taken 31 test wickets and 57 in ODIs.

* Also played 34 Twenty20 Internationals, before quitting the format in 2011 to focus on tests and ODIs.

* Clarke has led Australia in 74 ODIs, of which Australia won 50.

* A brilliant slip fielder, Clarke has taken 125 catches in tests and 106 in ODIs.

* Groomed as a future leader, Clarke took over as Australia captain after Ricky Ponting quit after the 2011 World Cup.

* One of the better players of spin bowling, Clarke, batting in the middle order, has often held together Australia's innings.

* He battled a chronic back problem and underwent a hamstring surgery that kept him out of Australia's first two pool matches in the 2015 World Cup.

* Clarke always maintained test cricket remained paramount for him and his injury-induced absence prompted many to wonder if it created instability in the Australian ODI squad.

* He announced his retirement from ODIs a day before the final, which Australia won by seven wickets against New Zealand to send him out on a winning note.

* He compiled a 72-ball 74 with 10 fours and one six in his final knock in 50-overs cricket.

