MELBOURNE Feb 12 Australia captain Michael Clarke will miss the World Cup opener against England in Melbourne on Saturday, Australia coach Darren Lehmann confirmed.

"He's pulled up really well and no, he's not playing," Lehmann told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. "Really happy with his progress but we're going to stick to the plan that he'll play against Bangladesh."

Clarke is on the comeback trail after a long layoff in the wake of hamstring surgery.

The 33-year-old top-scored with 64 in Australia's last World Cup warmup match, a 188-run win over United Arab Emirates.

Selectors gave Clarke a deadline to be fit for the second group match of the World Cup against Bangladesh on Feb. 21.

