MELBOURNE Feb 16 Australia all-rounder James Faulkner will miss another World Cup match after being ruled out of the second group game against Bangladesh with injury.

The 24-year-old suffered a side strain in the lead-up to the tournament and missed Australia's opening win over England in Melbourne on Saturday.

"I'm no chance for Bangladesh, I can tell you that," Faulkner told reporters in Brisbane on Monday.

He was unsure when he might be fit to rejoin the team.

"Time's sort of flown a bit, but hopefully I'm back sooner rather than later," he added.

Faulkner's continued absence may ease the pressure on fellow fast bowling all-rounder Shane Watson, whose place is under scrutiny after he was out for a golden duck and failed to take a wicket against England.

