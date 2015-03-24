Australia's batsman Aaron Finch walks off the field after being caught out by Afghanistan's Nawroz Mangal during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth March 4, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Opener Aaron Finch knows he's the one Australian batsman struggling for runs ahead of Thursday's World Cup semi-final against India but, ever confident, thinks a big innings is just around the corner.

Finch opened his campaign with a pugnacious 135 against England but has struggled since, contributing just 54 runs in his last five innings as co-hosts Australia charged into the last four of the tournament.

Former skipper Ricky Ponting said this week Finch's technical flaws were exposed when he was struggling for runs and the 28-year-old has been working with former test all-rounder Andrew McDonald in addition to the Australian coaching team.

"It's nothing that I'm overly concerned about, it's just going back to look at the basics of my technique, something that I fall back on when I'm not getting a whole lot of runs," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"Whenever you don't get runs, it starts to build up," he added. "Whatever happens on Thursday will happen, I'm not one who over-analyses it too much.

"When you look down the batting list, everyone's been playing perfectly and I'm probably the only one who's missed out in the last couple of games.

"I'm confident going into this game, I've got no reason not to be. I'm hitting the ball nicely and I'm looking for big runs."

The aggressive righthander is almost certain to retain his place in the side despite his paucity of runs, barring a shock move for Shane Watson back up the order to open with David Warner.

Given that Watson has just shaken off his own run of poor form batting at number six, however, that looks highly unlikely and the Australia team should be unchanged -- give or take the inclusion of specialist spinner Xavier Doherty.

Although Finch does not want to over-analyse his form, he has clearly given plenty of thought to how a turnaround in fortunes might come about on Thursday.

"You try and hit a couple at the start of the innings to get a roll on," he said.

"(But) when you're not hitting them that well, you get down the other end and hand it over to Davy (Warner) to take some of the strike.

"Just try and work your way into an innings in a different way rather as opposed to boundaries and trying to score quickly.

"It's just one of those things, it's not far away, I feel great, it might be just that one shot early in the innings to get you going to make a big one."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)