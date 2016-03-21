March 21 Australia captain Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the World Twenty20 Super 10 match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after losing their opening Group 2 games.

Australia, edged out by New Zealand in their first match in Dharamsala and chasing an elusive first World Twenty20 title, will look to get their campaign up and running on a track that is giving spinners a bit more joy than anticipated.

Smith brought in John Hastings for left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, who conceded 18 runs in a single over against New Zealand, and backed his batsmen to chase down Bangladesh.

"Generally a pretty good chasing ground. Might be a little bit of dew too. It's humid here, so it might swing too," he said.

Bangladesh were trounced by Pakistan last Wednesday and their campaign took another hit at the weekend after the governing body suspended paceman Taskin Ahmed and left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny for illegal actions.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said he would also have opted to bowl had he won the toss.

Bangladesh made three changes, with spinners Saqlain Sajib and Shuvagata Hom coming in to the starting XI in place of the suspended duo and Mustafizur Rahman coming in to the side in place of Tamim Iqbal, who is ruled out due to illness. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)