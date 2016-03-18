Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
DHARAMSALA, India, March 18 New Zealand beat Australia by eight runs in a Group Two match at the World Twenty20 in Dharamsala on Friday.
Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 142-8 and restricted Australia to 134-9 to record their second successive victory in the tournament. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.