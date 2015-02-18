Feb 18 Latest from the World Cup Pool A match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Bangladesh made 267.

- -

Afghanistan innings

1st over - Captain Mashrafe Mortaza starts bowling for Bangladesh and takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Javed Ahmadi (1) on the last ball. AFG: 2-1

2nd over - Rubel Hossain takes the second new ball and immediately tastes success, dismissing the other opener Afsar Zazai (1) leg before. AFG: 3-2

3rd over - Another wicket for the captain as Mahmudullah at first slip juggles an edge but manages to hold on to send back Asghar Stanikzai (1). AFG: 3-3

8th over - The most productive over for Afghanistan yet as they get five runs off Rubel. AFG: 18-3

9th over - Mortaza brings on Taskin Ahmed but there is no respite for the batsmen as the pace bowler continues to trouble them. AFG: 19-3

10th over - Change of ends for Mortaza and he concedes the first boundary of the innings. Samiullah Shenwari plays a solid drive through the covers. AFG: 24-3

13th over - Steep bouncer from Taskin hits a ducking Shenwari on the back of the bat and lobs up in the air. Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur tries to reach it but fails. AFG: 29-3

14th over - First signs of spin as all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan comes on to bowl his left-arm spin. Afghanistan pick up six runs in the over. AFG: 35-3

15th over - Nawroz Mangal pulls Taskin to the mid-wicket boundary for his first four and then survives a dropped chance on the next ball. Shakib runs and dives forward to get to the ball at third man but the ball pops out once the fielder hits the ground. AFG: 42-3

19th over - Shenwari takes a single off the last ball from Mahmudullah to bring up the 50-run stand with Mangal. AFG: 53-3

23rd over - Rubel takes a tumbling catch at deep square leg as Mangal goes for the slog sweep off Mahmudullah. The 62-run stand for the fourth wicket is broken. AFG: 65-4

26th over - Shenwari (42) gets a much-needed four off Taskin but then gets run out going for a second run. Sabbir Rahman sends in a bullet throw from the deep right on the top of the bails for Mushfiqur to complete the run out. AFG: 78-5

27th over - New batsman Najibullah Zadran hits a powerful sweep off Mahmudullah for his first four. AFG: 85-5

29th over - Captain Nabi this time picks up his first four with a well-timed drive to the point boundary. AFG: 95-5

34th over - Nabi sweeps Shakib for a boundary. AFG: 117-5

35th over - Nabi hits Rubel for two consecutive boundaries. AFG: 126-5

36th over - Another four for Nabi as he dances down to Mortaza to hit him over covers. AFG: 131-5

37th over - Najibullah is given out lbw off Shakib on the final delivery of the over. The batsman reviews the decision unsuccessfully which brings an end to a 58-run stand. AFG 136-6

38th over - Huge blow for Afghanistan as Nabi (44) falls to Mortaza. Nabi tries to clear mid-off but finds the fielder on the edge of the circle. The Bangladesh captain gets his third wicket. AFG: 140-7

39th over - Aftab dances down to Shakib to hit the left-arm spinner for a straight four. AFG: 145-7

40th over - Tight over from Mortaza as Afghanistan finish their five-over batting powerplay with 20 runs for the loss of two wickets. Afghanistan need 122 off the last 10. AFG: 146-7

41st over - Mirwais Ashraf hits Shakib for a six but perished trying another maximum as the all-rounder gets his second wicket. AFG: 154-8

42nd over - Taskin returns to dismiss Hamid Hassan for his first wicket. AFG: 155-9

43rd over - Aftab gives Shakib the charge to hit him for a straight six but then gets run out as Bangladesh win by 105 runs. AFG: 162 all out

- -

Bangladesh innings

1st over - Afghanistan paceman Hamid Hassan delivers his country's first ball at a World Cup but it's a wide. Anamul Haque scores the first run off the bat with a single off ball four. BAN: 2-0

3rd over - Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark with two runs to long leg then strikes the first boundary of the match with a drive for four. Appeal for caught behind off the next ball turned down and Afghanistan decide not to refer it. BAN: 10-0

5th over - Tamim gets his second four through the covers when Hamid pitches it up. Another appeal off the final ball of Hamid's third over but Tamim got an inside edge it looked to be drifting down the leg side in any case. BAN: 19-0

6th over - Maiden for left-armer Shapoor Zadran. BAN: 19-0

8th over - Aftab Alam comes on for Shapoor and concedes just a single to Tamim in his first over as Afghanistan continue to stifle the batting. BAN: 24-0

9th over - Mirwais Ashraf takes over from Hamid and Tamim whips the fast bowling all-rounder's loosener off his toes for three runs. BAN: 28-0

10th over - Anamul looks to be getting his eye in and milks 10 runs off Aftab's second over, including his second and third fours. BAN: 38-0

12th over - Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi brings himself on and the off-spinner has a confident lbw appeal against Tamim turned down. BAN: 41-0

15th over - Ashraf takes Afghanistan's first World Cup wicket. Tamim (19) opens the face of the bat and wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai takes a brilliant tumbling catch. BAN: 47-1

17th over - More joy for Afghanistan as Ashraf strikes again to dismiss the other opener Anamul (29). The batsman is hit on the back leg and is given out by the umpire. Anamul reviews unsuccessfully. BAN: 52-2

19th over - Soumya Sarkar whips one of his pads for a four off Mirwais to releive some pressure. BAN: 61-2

23rd over - Mirwais continues the good work, bowling his third maiden over. BAN: 76-2

24th over - Sarkar picks up his second boundary with a well-timed pull off new bowler Javed Ahmadi. Productive over for Bangladesh as they get nine runs in the off-spinner's over. BAN: 86-2

25th over - Sarkar dances down and deposits medium pace bowler Mirwais into the mid-wicket boundary stands for the first six of the match. Hits another four on the last ball to bring up the 100 for Bangladesh. BAN: 101-2

26th over - Nabi brings back the impressive Shapoor and the left-arm pace bowler provides the much-needed breakthrough by trapping Sarkar (28) in front of the stumps. Bangladesh's best cricketer Shakib Al Hasan picks up a four off his first ball. BAN: 106-3

29th over - Shakib hits his second four with a pull shot off Ahmadi to the mid-wicket boundary. BAN: 119-3

30th over - The impressive Shapoor strikes again to dismiss Mahmudullah for 23 after the right-hander edges behind for the wicketkeeper to complete a low catch diving to his right. BAN: 122-4

32nd over - Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim picks up his first boundary against Shapoor. BAN: 129-4

33rd over - The umpire stops Samiullah Shenwari from bowling his leg-spin for running on the danger area of the pitch. Ahmadi come on to finish the over. BAN: 133-4

35th over - Bangladesh increase the tempo as Mushfiqur gets his second four with a crisp inside out drive off Ahmadi. BAN: 146-4

36th over - Another four from Mushfiqur and Bangladesh get 10 runs in the first over of a batting powerplay. BAN: 156-4

37th over - Shakib hits Aftab Alam for a boundary to become the first Bangladeshi to compile 4,000 runs in ODIs. BAN: 165-4

39th over - Shapoor's throw from mid-off narrowly misses the stumps and Shakib survives a run-out. The left-hander then picks up two consecutive boundaries. BAN: 186-4

40th over - Bangladesh have a productive powerplay, picking up 48 runs without losing a wicket. BAN: 194-4

41st over - Nabi decides against reviewing a close lbw appeal against Mushfiqur and replays suggest it might have gone their way. The batsman hits a six on the next ball. BAN: 204-4

42nd over - Mushfiqur drives Nabi for two runs to bring up his fifty. BAN: 209-4

43rd over - Shakib now gets a single to complete his half-century. BAN: 213-4

45th over - Shakib (63) hits Hamid Hassan for a four and a six but then gets bowled off a slower ball. BAN: 233-5

47th over - Hamid picks up his second wicket as new batsman Sabbir Rahman (3) chops onto his stumps. BAN: 242-6

48th over - Mushfiqur (71) gets a boundary off Nabi but then hits a full toss to mid-wicket where Shenwari takes a good catch diving forward. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza hits two consecutive fours to make it a 14-run over. BAN: 256-7

49th over - Mortaza picks up his third boundary but Mominul Haque (3) is run out by the wicketkeeper trying to steal a quick single. BAN: 263-8

50th over - Mortaza is bowled on the first ball of the final over by Aftab who also rattles Taskin Ahmed's stumps on the last delivery of the innings to bowl out Bangladesh. The batting side add 73 runs in the last 10 over. BAN: 267 all out. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/John O'Brien)