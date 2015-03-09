ADELAIDE, March 9 England captain Eoin Morgan was "gutted" after his team's premature exit from the World Cup on Monday and confessed he was clueless about what the future holds for the team.

England's woeful form on 50-over cricket's biggest stage appeared intertwined with the miserable form of their captain who fell for his fifth duck in 11 innings against Bangladesh on Monday.

England handed the one-day captaincy to Morgan in December in place of Alastair Cook and England's only World Cup win came against Scotland while they lost to hosts Australia and New Zealand and former champions Sri Lanka.

Asked what went wrong, the solemn-looking 28-year-old struggled to offer any explanation.

"I can't at the moment," he said at the presentation ceremony after his team's 15-run defeat.

"I'm gutted at the moment. We struggled and fought our way since we arrived here.

"With short boundaries and the way the wicket played, it was certainly well within our reach," he said.

"Our expectations are a lot higher than we performed, so that's extremely disappointing, to be knocked out this early," said Morgan.

Asked where does the team go from here, Morgan said: "To be honest, I have no idea what happens from here. I'm still surprised that we are knocked out so early."

He insisted there was no problem with squad composition.

"We picked guys who can play a brand of cricket that, if we perform, we could win this World Cup. Again ultimately we have not performed."

His counterpart Mashrafe Mortaza was naturally ecstatic.

"We're proud. The wicket was pretty good, we had to bowl well. Our start was not that good but in the middle we bowled really well and put the pressure back on England," he said.

Asked if he was tense when Tamim Iqbal dropped Chris Woakes in the 48th over which could have cost them the match, Mortaza said: "Tamim felt really bad, he is our best fielder. It happens in cricket. End of the day, we ended up being on the winning side and we are happy." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Ed Osmond)