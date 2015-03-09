March 9 England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first in their do-or-die World Cup Pool A match at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.

England, who are facing a premature exit from the 14-team tournament after winning just one of their first four games, made two changes to their side bringing in Alex Hales and Chris Jordan for Gary Ballance and Steven Finn.

Bangladesh also made a couple of changes, drafting in Imrul Kayes and Arafat Sunny for Anamul Haque and Nasir Hossain.

"The pitch looks good, a drop-in, with short boundary on one side," Morgan said at the toss.

"Hopefully it will do a bit this morning and we can make early inroads," said the Irishman, confirming Hales will bat at number three.

England, who face Afghanistan in their final pool match, cannot afford to lose but Morgan denied there was extra pressure on his team.

"There is always pressure in every game that we play. We prepare for games like this. It's pretty simple for us, we win these two games and we go through."

Bangladesh, who play New Zealand in their final group fixture, will qualify for the quarter-finals if they beat England and captain Mashrafe Mortaza said he did not mind batting first.

"The pitch looks good, the atmosphere is fine. We will do our best," he said.

England: Moeen Ali, Ian Bell, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), James Taylor, Josh Buttler, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi. Editing by Patrick Johnston)