Factbox on Thursday's World Cup Pool A match between Bangladesh and Scotland at Saxton Oval, Nelson.
- -
BANGLADESH
Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza
Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha
Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs
Match abandoned v Australia
Lost to Sri Lanka by 92 runs
Matches remaining at 2015 World Cup:
March 9 v England, Adelaide
March 13 v New Zealand, Hamilton
Best performers: Shakib Al Hasan (109 runs), Mashrafe Mortaza (three wickets)
- - - -
SCOTLAND
Captain: Preston Mommsen
Coach: Grant Bradburn
Squad: Preston Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Freddie Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Majid Haq, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to New Zealand by three wickets
Lost to England by 119 runs
Lost to Afghanistan by one wicket
Matches remaining at 2015 World Cup:
March 11 v Sri Lanka, Hobart
March 14 v Australia, Hobart
Best performers: Kyle Coetzer (97 runs); Josh Davey (nine wickets)
- - - -
Bangladesh v Scotland head to head
Played: 3
Bangladesh won three
Last match:
Dec. 17, 2006 - Bangladesh won by 146 runs in Dhaka
