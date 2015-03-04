Factbox on Thursday's World Cup Pool A match between Bangladesh and Scotland at Saxton Oval, Nelson.

- -

BANGLADESH

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs

Match abandoned v Australia

Lost to Sri Lanka by 92 runs

Matches remaining at 2015 World Cup:

March 9 v England, Adelaide

March 13 v New Zealand, Hamilton

Best performers: Shakib Al Hasan (109 runs), Mashrafe Mortaza (three wickets)

- - - -

SCOTLAND

Captain: Preston Mommsen

Coach: Grant Bradburn

Squad: Preston Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Freddie Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Majid Haq, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by three wickets

Lost to England by 119 runs

Lost to Afghanistan by one wicket

Matches remaining at 2015 World Cup:

March 11 v Sri Lanka, Hobart

March 14 v Australia, Hobart

Best performers: Kyle Coetzer (97 runs); Josh Davey (nine wickets)

- - - -

Bangladesh v Scotland head to head

Played: 3

Bangladesh won three

Last match:

Dec. 17, 2006 - Bangladesh won by 146 runs in Dhaka

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)