Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
March 5 Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool A match between Bangladesh and Scotland at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Thursday.
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field
Scotland innings
1st over - Calum MacLeod hits two boundaries off Mashrafe Mortaza to give Scotland a rollicking start. SCO: 9-0
2nd over - Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan opens at the other end, conceding just two singles. SCO: 11-0
3rd over - MacLeod gets a leading edge from Mortaza with the ball looping to Mohammad Mahmudullah at cover for 11. SCO: 14-1
7th over - Hamish Gardiner pulls a short ball from Mortaza to mid-wicket for a boundary after a series of suffocating overs from Bangladesh's bowlers. SCO: 25-1
9th over - Gardiner hits two boundaries off Rubel Hossain, the second of which fell just short of wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim down the leg side. SCO: 37-1
10th over - Taskin Ahmed forces a poor shot from Gardiner, who guides it to Soumya Sarkar at cover for 19. SCO: 39-2
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.