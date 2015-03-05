March 5 Latest from the cricket World Cup Pool A match between Bangladesh and Scotland at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Thursday.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field.

Scotland scored 318-8

- -

Bangladesh innings

2nd over - Soumya Sarkar gets a thin edge down the leg side to be caught by wicketkeeper Matt Cross off Josh Davey for two. BAN: 6-1

3rd over - Tamim Iqbal hits successive boundaries off Iain Wardlaw to bring up 4,000 career runs. BAN: 14-1

6th over - Mohammad Mahmudullah takes 11 runs off Alasdair Evans' first over. BAN: 40-1

9th over - Iqbal chips Davey away past extra cover for two runs to bring up the 50 and then hits a boundary on the next delivery. BAN: 57-1

10th over - Mahmudullah pinches a quick single on a mis-field but needs to dive to make his ground as Calum MacLeod's throw at the stumps is just wide. BAN: 62-1

17th over - Iqbal tucks a single into the leg side to bring up his 28th ODI half century and team 100. BAN: 100-1

20th over - Mahmudullah hits a boundary off medium pacer Richie Berrington to bring up his 12th half century. BAN: 123-1

24th over - Wardlaw gets a lucky wicket when the ball strikes Mahmudullah's foot well outside leg stump and ricochets onto the stumps for 62. Mushfiqur Rahim collects six runs from the remaining deliveries to bring up the 150. BAN: 150-2

28th over - Iqbal pushes a single off Matt Machan to move to 88 and become the highest scorer for Bangladesh in a World Cup match, surpassing Mohammed Ashraful's 87 against South Africa in 2007. BAN: 176-3

30th over - Mushfiqur launches a big six off Machan as Bangladesh score 10 runs in the over. BAN: 191-2

32nd over - Davey traps Iqbal lbw for 95. The batsman reviews it but could not get the decision overturned. BAN: 204-3

34th over - Mushfiqur falls over while attempting a quick single but Berrington's underarm throw misses the stumps. BAN: 210-3

35th over - Machan almost has Mushfiqur caught and bowled with his second delivery. Mushfiqur cuts the next delivery away to the cover-point boundary. BAN: 217-3

37th over - Mushfiqur hits a six to bring up his fifth ODI half century then uppercuts a boundary over cover off Wardlaw to reduce the required run rate to less than a run a ball. BAN: 242-3

38th over - Mushfiqur attempts to blast the ball down the ground but is caught for 60 by Calum MacLeod. BAN: 247-4

40th over - Sabbir Rahman hits a four off Evans to bring up team 250. BAN: 252-4

42nd over - Evans is taken for 11 runs from his ninth over as Bangladesh seize back the advantage. BAN: 268-4

46th over- Rahman carves Davey for successive boundaries to bring up the 50-run partnership and put his side firmly in control. BAN: 301-4

48th over - Al Hasan hits a four off the first ball to take his side within one blow of victory, while Rahman ties the score with another boundary. BAN: 318-4

49th over - Al Hasan slices the first delivery to the backward point fence to bring up his half century and achieve the victory. BAN: 322-4

- -

Scotland innings

1st over - Calum MacLeod hits two boundaries off Mashrafe Mortaza to give Scotland a rollicking start. SCO: 9-0

2nd over - Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan opens at the other end, conceding just two singles. SCO: 11-0

3rd over - MacLeod gets a leading edge from Mortaza with the ball looping to Mohammad Mahmudullah at cover for 11. SCO: 14-1

7th over - Hamish Gardiner pulls a short ball from Mortaza to mid-wicket for a boundary after a series of suffocating overs from Bangladesh's bowlers. SCO: 25-1

9th over - Gardiner hits two boundaries off Rubel Hossain, the second of which fell just short of wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim down the leg side. SCO: 37-1

10th over - Taskin Ahmed forces a poor shot from Gardiner, who guides it to Soumya Sarkar at cover for 19. SCO: 39-2

14th over - Matt Machin hits Taskin for two boundaries, prompting Mortaza to take the paceman out of the attack. SCO: 64-2

20th over - Coetzer belts a six and four off Shakib as the pair look to up the run-rate. SCO: 94-2

22nd over - Coetzer sweeps Shakib to deep backward square for a single to bring up the 100. SCO: 103-2

24th over - Machan lobs the ball straight back to leg-spinner Sabbir Rahman to be dismissed for 35. SCO: 116-3

25th over - Coetzer cuts Rubel out to the sweeper on the cover boundary, who misfields the ball, allowing the batsman to bring up his seventh ODI half-century from 54 balls. SCO: 122-3

30th over - Coezter is given some width by Taskin to hammer a cover drive for a boundary while Preston Mommsen edges over the vacant slips cordon as Scotland score 11 runs in the over to bring up the 150. SCO: 152-3

31st over - Top order batsman Anamul Haque appears to dislocate his right shoulder while diving in the outfield. SCO: 163-3

38th over - Coetzer brings up his second ODI century, the first by a Scotland batsman at a World Cup, with his second six. His century came off 103 balls and also included 12 boundaries. It also brought up the 200. SCO: 206-3

40th over - Coezter hammers successive boundaries and a six from Rubel to bring up the 100-run partnership with Mommsen. Scotland end the power-play having scored 50 runs in five overs. SCO: 230-3

42nd over - Coezter hits two boundaries and a six in a 15-run over from Mortaza to bring up the 250. SCO: 250-3

43rd over - Mommsen chips to Sarkar at deep mid-wicket off Nasir to end the 141-run partnership. SCO: 258-4

44th over - Coetzer hits a single to reach 150, the first time a batsman from an associate nation has achieved the mark in a World Cup match. 266-4

45th over - Coetzer is finally dismissed for 156 when he is caught by Sarkar at deep mid-wicket trying to hit his fifth six. SCO: 270-5

48th over - Matthew Cross hits a six of Shakib to bring up the 300. SCO: 304-5

49th over - Cross slams the ball down the ground and catches Richie Berrington on his left hand, forcing him to seek medical treatment, though he is dismissed by Taskin for 26 on the next ball. Cross follows on the final ball for 20. SCO: 312-7

50th over - Sarkar takes a good diving catch at deep mid-wicket from Majid Haq as Shakib bowls a good death over. SCO: 318-8

- - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)