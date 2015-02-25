China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said.
MELBOURNE Feb 25 Factbox on Thursday's World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
BANGLADESH
Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza
Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha
Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza, Anamul Haq, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib-Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs
Match abandoned v Australia
Top performers: Mushfiqur Rahim (71 runs); Mashrafe Mortaza (3 wickets);
- -
SRI LANKA
Captain: Angelo Mathews
Coach: Marvan Atapattu
Squad: Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera.
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs
Beat Afghanistan by four wickets
Top performers: Mahela Jayawardene (100 runs); Suranga Lakmal (4 wickets)
- -
Bangladesh v Sri Lanka head to head:
Total played: 37
Sri Lanka won 32, Bangladesh won 4. (One no-result)
- -
Last match:
March 6, 2014 - Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by three wickets in Dhaka
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said.
BEIJING China's foreign exchange reserves rose in April for a third straight month, beating market expectations, as capital controls and a pause in the dollar's rally helped staunch capital outflows.