MELBOURNE Feb 25 Factbox on Thursday's World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

BANGLADESH

Captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

Coach: Chandika Hathurusingha

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza, Anamul Haq, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Arafat Sunny, Mominul Haq, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib-Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Afghanistan by 105 runs

Match abandoned v Australia

Top performers: Mushfiqur Rahim (71 runs); Mashrafe Mortaza (3 wickets);

- -

SRI LANKA

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Coach: Marvan Atapattu

Squad: Angelo Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs

Beat Afghanistan by four wickets

Top performers: Mahela Jayawardene (100 runs); Suranga Lakmal (4 wickets)

- -

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka head to head:

Total played: 37

Sri Lanka won 32, Bangladesh won 4. (One no-result)

- -

Last match:

March 6, 2014 - Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by three wickets in Dhaka

