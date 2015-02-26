MELBOURNE Feb 26 Latest from the Bangladesh v Sri Lanka World Cup Pool A clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

1st over: Opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne nicks behind on the fourth ball of the match off the bowling of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza but Anamul Haque at slip grasses an easy, waist-high catch after three grabs at it. Sri Lanka 1-0

6th over: Fast bowler Rubel Hossain sends down his fifth wide to continue a wayward start. Sri Lanka: 25-0

8th over: Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed brought into the attack and concedes 12 runs from his first over. Sri Lanka: 40-0

9th over: Thirimanne has another life when he nicks behind off Mortaza between wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and the slip. Rahim should have dived across to his left to take it but hesitated. Mortaza fumes. Sri Lanka: 46-0

10th over: Thirimanne nicks behind yet again off the bowling of spinner Shakib Al Hasan but the shot flies just wide of slip. Sri Lanka: 51-0.

(Compiled by Ian Ransom, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)