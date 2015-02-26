MELBOURNE Feb 26 Latest from the Bangladesh v Sri Lanka World Cup Pool A clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

1st over: Opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne nicks behind on the fourth ball of the match off the bowling of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza but Anamul Haque at slip grasses an easy, waist-high catch after three grabs at it. Sri Lanka 1-0

6th over: Fast bowler Rubel Hossain sends down his fifth wide to continue a wayward start. Sri Lanka: 25-0

8th over: Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed brought into the attack and concedes 12 runs from his first over. Sri Lanka: 40-0

9th over: Thirimanne has another life when he nicks behind off Mortaza between wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and the slip. Rahim should have dived across to his left to take it but hesitated. Mortaza fumes. Sri Lanka: 46-0

10th over: Thirimanne nicks behind yet again off the bowling of spinner Shakib Al Hasan but the shot flies just wide of slip. Sri Lanka: 51-0.

21st over: Opener Tillakaratne Dilshan smashes three fours off Taskin, his third bringing up his 50 off 59 balls with a pull over midwicket. Sri Lanka: 103-0

22nd over: Mushfiqur Rahim misses a stumping chance to remove Thirimanne when the opener prances down the wicket but is beaten by Sabbir Rahman in the part-time legspinner's first over. Sri Lanka: 109-0

24th over: Thirimanne brings up his streaky half-century off Sabbir with a single to long-on. Sri Lanka: 120-0

25th over: Thirimanne's charmed life finally ends on 52 (78 balls) when he attempts an ill-conceived ramp shot off Rubel that flies straight to Taskin fielding at third man. Sri Lanka: 122-1

30th over: All-rounder Mahmudullah introduced to bowl some off-spin and is let down badly by Anamul who misfields a Kumar Sangakkara drive at cover, allowing it to go to the fence. Sri Lanka: 147-1

33rd over: Sangakkara strokes an imperious off-drive for four off Taskin but is nearly out the next ball when on 23. Taskin bangs in a short one that the batsman bunts back in the air and the diving bowler gets hands to it low but spills the tough chance. Sri Lanka: 168-1

39th over: Sangakkara slog-sweeps Shakib Al Hasan square for four to bring up his 94th half-century in his 400th ODI. Sri Lanka: 210-1

41st over: Dilshan brings up his 21st ODI century with a streaky two from an inside edge behind the wicket after dancing down the pitch to Shakib. Sri Lanka: 224-1

42nd over: Sangakkara dropped again on 60 off the bowling of Rubel after cutting straight to point where Mominul Haque puts down a sitter at chest-height, then throws the ball at the bowler's end in frustration, causing three runs from an over-throw. Sangakkara hits a straight six over Rubel's head. Sri Lanka: 239-1.

43rd over: A run-out chance goes begging when Dilshan is sent back to the striker's end by Sangakkara after flirting with a quick single. The throw goes wide from the fielder but Mushfiqur makes no attempt to run behind the stumps to field the throw. Sri Lanka: 247-1.

50th over: Sangakkara raises his century off 73 balls with a single to long-off. He and Dilshan add another 11 runs to drive Sri Lanka to 332-1 and finish with an unbeaten stand of 210 runs. (Compiled by Ian Ransom, Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Sudipto Ganguly)