MELBOURNE Feb 26 Latest from the Bangladesh v Sri Lanka World Cup Pool A clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and scored 332-1 after electing to bat first.

- -

Bangladesh innings:

1st over: Fast bowler Lasith Malinga bowls opener Tamim Iqbal for a duck with the second ball of the innings. Bangladesh: 6-1

2nd over: Opener Anamul Haque dropped by Sri Lanka centurion Dilshan Tillakaratne off the bowling of Suranga Lakmal after a top-edge goes high into the sky and falls between mid-off and cover. Bangladesh: 13-1.

6th over: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews introduces himself into the attack and captures the wicket of Soumya Sarkar with his fifth delivery when the batsman edges to wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara. Bangladesh: 41-2

7th over: Lakmal gets his first wicket when Mominul Haque chases a delivery and sends a thick edge to Mahela Jayawardene at slip. Bangladesh: 44-3

9th over: Anamul dropped by Mathews when on 15, trying to clear mid-off. A leaping Mathews did well to get hands to it, but the ball spilt out. Bangladesh: 49-3.

10th over: Mahmudullah and Anamul combine for 11 runs, with Mahmudullah flicking wide of square leg for four. Bangladesh: 60-3.

15th over - A ball after a horrible mix up with Anamul that nearly cost Bangladesh a wicket, Mahmudullah slogs Thisara Perera through midwicket for his second boundary. Bangladesh: 84-3.

16th over - Another miscommunication between the batsmen and Anamul has to go this time after attempting a single Mahmudullah was not interested in. Bangladesh: 86-4.

21st over - Mahmudullah pulls first ball of the over for a boundary and Bangladesh reach 100 when Perea send down a wide. Three balls later, Mahmudullah top edges Perera to a sprinting Rangana Herath at fine leg. Bangladesh: 100-5.

24th over - Tillakaratne Dilshan concedes three runs in his tidy first over as Sri Lanka stifle Bangladesh's progress. Bangladesh: 113-5.

29th over - With pressure mounting on Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan breaks loose. The left-hander charges out to hit Herath over long-on boundary for a six and finishes the over with back-to-back fours. Bangladesh: 138-5.

31st over - Shakib welcomes Mathews back in the attack by hitting his first two deliveries for boundaries. Bangladesh: 157-5.

32nd over - Mushfiqur Rahim has a close shave as he hits a Dilshan delivery that Malinga fails to catch at long-on, helping it over the ropes instead for a six. Malinga redeems himself four balls later, catching Shakib in the deep. Bangladesh: 165-6.

35th over - Sabbir Rahman drives Herath through extra cover for his second boundary. Bangladesh: 182-6.

40th over - Sabbir guides a Malinga delivery to beat third man for a boundary. Bangladesh score 22 runs without losing a wicket in their batting powerplay. Bangladesh: 204-6

41st - Mushfiqur hits Lakmal's first delivery for a boundary but is foxed by the slower delivery that follows and is bowled out. Sabbir collects his fourth boundary. Bangladesh: 215-7.

44th over - Sabbir's reverse sweep beats point fielder and races to boundary but Dilshan tastes success with his fifth delivery, dismissing Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza stumped. Bangladesh: 228-8.

47th over - Sabbir glides Malinga down the leg for a four to bring up his fifty but two balls later, is done in by a short delivery which he gloves to Kumar Sangakkara behind the wicket. Malinga follows it with a yorker to trap Taskin Ahmed leg before wicket for a golden duck. Bangladesh: 240 all out.

- -

Sri Lanka innings:

1st over: Opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne nicks behind on the fourth ball of the match off the bowling of Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza but Anamul Haque at slip grasses an easy, waist-high catch after three grabs at it. Sri Lanka 1-0

6th over: Fast bowler Rubel Hossain sends down his fifth wide to continue a wayward start. Sri Lanka: 25-0

8th over: Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed brought into the attack and concedes 12 runs from his first over. Sri Lanka: 40-0

9th over: Thirimanne has another life when he nicks behind off Mortaza between wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and the slip. Rahim should have dived across to his left to take it but hesitated. Mortaza fumes. Sri Lanka: 46-0

10th over: Thirimanne nicks behind yet again off the bowling of spinner Shakib Al Hasan but the shot flies just wide of slip. Sri Lanka: 51-0.

21st over: Opener Dilshan smashes three fours off Taskin, his third bringing up his 50 off 59 balls with a pull over midwicket. Sri Lanka: 103-0

22nd over: Mushfiqur Rahim misses a stumping chance to remove Thirimanne when the opener prances down the wicket but is beaten by Sabbir Rahman in the part-time legspinner's first over. Sri Lanka: 109-0

24th over: Thirimanne brings up his streaky half-century off Sabbir with a single to long-on. Sri Lanka: 120-0

25th over: Thirimanne's charmed life finally ends on 52 (78 balls) when he attempts an ill-conceived ramp shot off Rubel that flies straight to Taskin fielding at third man. Sri Lanka: 122-1

30th over: All-rounder Mahmudullah introduced to bowl some off-spin and is let down badly by Anamul who misfields a Kumar Sangakkara drive at cover, allowing it to go to the fence. Sri Lanka: 147-1

33rd over: Sangakkara strokes an imperious off-drive for four off Taskin but is nearly out the next ball when on 23. Taskin bangs in a short one that the batsman bunts back in the air and the diving bowler gets hands to it low but spills the tough chance. Sri Lanka: 168-1

39th over: Sangakkara slog-sweeps Shakib Al Hasan square for four to bring up his 94th half-century in his 400th ODI. Sri Lanka: 210-1

41st over: Dilshan brings up his 21st ODI century with a streaky two from an inside edge behind the wicket after dancing down the pitch to Shakib. Sri Lanka: 224-1

42nd over: Sangakkara dropped again on 60 off the bowling of Rubel after cutting straight to point where Mominul Haque puts down a sitter at chest-height, then throws the ball at the bowler's end in frustration, causing three runs from an over-throw. Sangakkara hits a straight six over Rubel's head. Sri Lanka: 239-1.

43rd over: A run-out chance goes begging when Dilshan is sent back to the striker's end by Sangakkara after flirting with a quick single. The throw goes wide from the fielder but Mushfiqur makes no attempt to run behind the stumps to field the throw. Sri Lanka: 247-1.

50th over: Sangakkara raises his century off 73 balls with a single to long-off. He and Dilshan add another 11 runs to drive Sri Lanka to 332-1 and finish with an unbeaten stand of 210 runs. (Compiled by Ian Ransom/Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Sudipto Ganguly)