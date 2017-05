NEW DELHI, March 19 Bangladesh players Arafat Sunny and Taskin Ahmed have been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect due to their illegal actions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.

The bowlers were reported after their side's opening match in the ongoing World Twenty20 against the Netherlands in Dharamsala on Wednesday, the governing body added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)